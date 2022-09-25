"Boxing has zero action" - Fans react to Jorge Masvidal pointing at Canelo Alvarez's $45 million purse and Kamaru Usman's $500K UFC pay

Fans have reacted to Jorge Masvidal sharing how much Canelo Alvarez made from his latest fight.

The Mexican superstar is fresh off his trilogy matchup with Gennadiy Golovkin on Saturday. 'GGG' and Alvarez had two prior encounters in 2017 and 2018, and both bouts were razor-thin decisions that ended in a draw and a decision win for the latter respectively.

However, their outing last weekend was anything but close. In the trilogy matchup, Alvarez dominated his longtime foe and wound up winning through a lopsided decision.

For the trilogy matchup, Canelo Alvarez racked up $45 million dollars, while Gennadiy Golovkin pulled in $20 million. The numbers shocked fans and were one of the biggest paydays of both men's careers to date.

On Facebook, UFC welterweight star Jorge Masvidal shared an image of Alvarez's payout. Alongside a picture of the boxer's purse, 'Gamebred' attached a photo of former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman's most recent payday.

For 'The Nigerian Nightmare's' last fight at UFC 278 with Leon Edwards, he pulled in just $500,000 dollars. Fans reacted to the payday on Masvidal's Facebook page.

See Masvidal's post below:

See fan reactions below:

[Image via Facebook comment section]

[Image via Facebook comment section]

[Image via Facebook comment section]

[Image via Facebook comment section]

[Image via Facebook comment section]

Who will Canelo Alvarez fight next?

Canelo Alvarez is expected to face Dmitry Bivol next in a rematch that will likely see him paid less than his trilogy with Gennadiy Golovkin.

Canelo's recent trilogy matchup saw both men earn record paydays. It's worth noting that they will likely also earn a percentage of the pay-per-view buys.

The Mexican superstar is reportedly hoping to secure a rematch with Dmitry Bivol next. The two men first faced off in May earlier this year, where the WBA (Super) Light-Heavyweight Champion pulled off an upset victory by unanimous decision.

As of now, there's no timeline for Alvarez's rematch with Bivol, but it'll likely not take place until later next year. Canelo previously stated that he's likely to take some time off to heal from a nagging wrist injury that he suffered prior to his fight with Billie Joe Saunders in 2021.

IntuBoxing @IntuBoxing Canelo Alvarez is still the super middleweight KING



stated he wants to recover from his hand injury, then FIGHT



#CaneloGGG3 Canelo Alvarez is still the super middleweight KING @Canelo stated he wants to recover from his hand injury, then FIGHT @bivol_d 👑 Canelo Alvarez is still the super middleweight KING @Canelo stated he wants to recover from his hand injury, then FIGHT @bivol_d 👀#CaneloGGG3 https://t.co/o2sroeQlWL

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far