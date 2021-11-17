"It's one of the biggest fights in boxing"- Undisputed 140-pound champion Josh Taylor says a fight with welterweight king Terrence Crawford could happen in "not too distant future"

Josh Taylor recently opened up on a potential fight with Terrence Crawford in the near future. The light welterweight has little to prove in his division and currently stands as the unified champion in the 140 lbs division. The fight with Crawford seems to be one of the biggest fights to make at the moment, according to Taylor.

While recently talking to Behind the Gloves, Taylor said:

"It's a big fight, it's one of the biggest fights in boxing. He was the last person to become undisputed champion at my weight class. We fought the same opponent in Viktor Postel, so we've kind of achieved the same things. He's moved up and got another world title at welterweight, so I just think that's a massive fight"

Terrence Crawford is currently the WBO welterweight champion, prior to this he successfully unified the 140 lbs division in 2017. During the same interview, Taylor described what it was like to come face to face with his potential opponents at the Top Rank gym.

"It was pretty cool to bump into him. We just sort of said hello to each other I wished him all the best for this weekend and things like that. It's an exciting prospect, that could be a fight not too far in the distant future."

Watch Josh Taylor's full interview with Behind the Gloves below:

While this fight seems to be one of the most entertaining and exciting fights to make in the welterweight division, fans will have to wait a while longer. Both Taylor and Crawford are currently booked for their next fights.

Terrence Crawford is set to take on Shawn Porter this weekend on November 20th. While Josh Taylor was initially booked to take on Jack Catterall in December, the fight was later postponed.

Why was Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall postponed?

Josh Taylor vs. Jack Caterall was postponed because of a knee injury. Taylor was expected to make his first title defense since becoming the unified champion in the light welterweight division in December, however, he will now have to wait a little longer.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn ❌ Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall has been postponed as Taylor has suffered a knee injury in training. Undisputed super-lightweight title fight will now take place on Feb 26th. ❌ Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall has been postponed as Taylor has suffered a knee injury in training. Undisputed super-lightweight title fight will now take place on Feb 26th.

Josh Taylor will now take on Caterall on 26th February 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. It will be a special occasion for Taylor as he will fight in his home country for the first time since 2019.

