Josh Thomson and John McCarthy recently previewed the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match going down on October 29.

As Paul vs. Silva approaches, fans and analysts have differing viewpoints- it's truly a fight between youth and experience. During an episode of the Weighing In podcast, McCarthy had this to say about ‘The Spider’ having an advantage:

“Not that Jake Paul has not boxed against some boxers in sparring and things like that. Of course he has, but he’d never done it in the ring under the lights. He never had that person that was difficult as far as they had great footwork, they had great angles as they create. This will be the first guy [Silva] that does it.”

Josh Thomson then fired back at his co-host with concerns about Silva’s age:

“Jake Paul's got his work cut out for him.. Jake's only got to hit him [Silva] once right on that chin… Youth is going to play a huge factor on who gets knocked out. Anderson Silva’s chin [is] at 47-48 years old. It doesn’t matter who you are, that chin is not the same.”

Paul is listed as a near 2-1 betting favorite, according to Fanduel and Draftkings. The event will also feature Uriah Hall vs. Le’Veon Bell, Chris Avila vs. Dr. Mike, Ashton Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez, and more.

Josh Thomson and John McCarthy weigh in on Uriah Hall vs. Le’Veon Bell

Uriah Hall vs. Le’Veon Bell is another fight, like Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva, that wouldn't have seemed possible a few years ago. Hall recently retired from the UFC, and Bell is a former NFL running back with a boxing win against Adrian Peterson. As such, it is quite an eclectic, thrilling matchup.

During the same episode, Josh Thomson gave his take on Hall vs. Bell:

“Uriah [Hall] I think is gonna be the smaller guy. Le’Veon is a big guy, but it should be a fun fight. Uriah should be able to touch him up, but we’ve seen Uriah not fight to his potential.”

McCarthy chimed in with this response:

“I watched Le’Veon. He’s alright. It’s not gonna be an easy go, but Uriah should win that fight.”

