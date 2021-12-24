"It has to be a 50/50 split" - Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. lays down conditions for Jake Paul fight

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. recently set his conditions for a potential fight with media sensation and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

In an interview with Fightnews.com, the former middleweight champion cleared the buzz around a possible fight between him and Jake Paul as he claimed Paul's team contacted him regarding a possible showdown.

The Mexican boxer said:

“Jake Paul and his people contacted me regarding a fight with Paul,” said Chavez Jr. “I said yes, but then again Lupe Valencia, who is with Paul now and used to be with me a few years back said they offered me one to three million dollars plus PPV. When it’s a fight that can sell millions and can break records because he is popular and I have a name, I’m a former world champion, so I made it clear that it has to be a 50/50 split for me to take the fight."

Chávez Jr concluded the conversation with immense confidence and mentioned how he wants to be treated in the negotiations. He also discussed the importance of his name and experience as a boxer.

"I just want to be treated fairly. What I bring to the table and my name, I have 61 fights already and yes I haven’t looked the same in my last two fights, but I fought with serious injuries in my body that I will tell you about later on. I’m feeling better little by little and if the Paul fight happens, I will be very well prepared to win. I will not lose.”

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Julio Cesar Chavez Jr has confirmed he is now in negotiations with Jake Paul: "They offered me one to three million dollars, plus PPV. I have a name, I'm a former world champion, so I made it clear that it has to be a 50/50 split for me to take the fight." [@FightNews] Julio Cesar Chavez Jr has confirmed he is now in negotiations with Jake Paul: "They offered me one to three million dollars, plus PPV. I have a name, I'm a former world champion, so I made it clear that it has to be a 50/50 split for me to take the fight." [@FightNews]

Jake Paul slams critics who accuse him of not fighting "real boxers"

Jake Paul sent a message to all his critics and responded to those who accused him of not fighting a "real boxer" during the latest episode of the IMPAULSIVE Podcast. 'The Problem Child' expressed anger and frustration at the reactions garnered for fighting Woodley a second time.

According to Paul, things would've been bad for Fury had the Englishman stepped between the ropes.

"I don't really have anything to say to him. It would've been worse for him and I think that's what people don't realize is, everyone's a critic of this fight is, 'Fight a real boxer.' I'm like, 'You f*****g dumba****, I tried to and he pulled out.' You stupid idiots, like you guys are all sheep bird brain motherf*****. I've lost faith in society."

Check out the latest episode of the IMPAULSIVE Podcast:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Genci Papraniku