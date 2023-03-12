Karate Combat star Samuel Ericsson signs with KSI's boxing promotion - Contract details (Exclusive)

Karate Combat fighter Samuel Ericsson has signed a one-fight deal with KSI's 'Misfits Boxing' promotion.

Ericsson is best known either as a karateka or as a popular social media influencer. This crossover deal has generated a lot of buzz among fans of Ericsson, Karate Combat, and Misfits Boxing, with it yet to be seen how his karate style translates to boxing.

Karate Combat CEO Adam Kovacs confirmed to Sportskeeda that Samuel Ericsson remains exclusively signed to the promotion, but the organization has agreed to allow him to work with Misfits Boxing and even promote him on his excursion. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both promotions, as it could potentially lead to more cross-promotion opportunities in the future.

Misfits Boxing was founded by YouTube sensation-turned-professional fighter KSI. The promotion has a strong focus on social media and digital marketing, which has helped it attract a younger audience and gain a significant following on platforms like YouTube and Twitch.

Adam S. Kovacs🥋 @adam_skovacs Youtube Boxing Records (YTBoxRec.com) @YTBoxRec OFFICIAL:



Karate Combat fighter Samuel Ericsson has signed a one fight deal with Misfits Boxing



Ericsson is a freestyle karate stylist & a social media influencer who is known for his powerful and explosive striking. 🥋 OFFICIAL:Karate Combat fighter Samuel Ericsson has signed a one fight deal with Misfits BoxingEricsson is a freestyle karate stylist & a social media influencer who is known for his powerful and explosive striking. 🥋 🚨 OFFICIAL:Karate Combat fighter Samuel Ericsson has signed a one fight deal with Misfits Boxing 🔥Ericsson is a freestyle karate stylist & a social media influencer who is known for his powerful and explosive striking. 🥋💣 https://t.co/34fqQkcRrR We send our boy to war to show them how it’s done. twitter.com/YTBoxRec/statu… We send our boy to war to show them how it’s done. twitter.com/YTBoxRec/statu…

Ericsson's participation in Misfits Boxing could be a major draw for the promotion, as his loyal fanbase and fighting style could bring a fresh new audience to the platform. It remains to be seen how Ericsson will perform in the boxing ring, but this crossover deal has certainly piqued the interest of fans waiting for what's next.

The Karate Combat CEO revealed new and upcoming events

Karate Combat @KarateCombat 🥋 Who is ready to see the middleweight champ @rossTURBOlevine back in action? Who is ready to see the middleweight champ @rossTURBOlevine back in action? 🏆🥋 https://t.co/2VPFDXsS7r

The CEO also confirmed to Sportskeeda that the promotion will hold three upcoming events starting on April 1st, 2023, followed by another four to six events later in the year.

The upcoming Karate Combat 38: Judgment Day event promises to be a particularly exciting affair, as two title fights will be held.

In the main event, middleweight champion 'Turbo' Ross Levine will defend his title against Igor 'The Iberian Bull' de Castaneda in a rematch. Levine emerged victorious in their first encounter with a TKO victory.

What do you make of Samuel Ericsson's new venture? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Poll : 0 votes