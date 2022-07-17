Keith Thurman reveals plans for October return, a possible opponent

Keith Thurman is preparing for a return to the boxing ring in October.

'One Time' has been out of action since his unanimous decision victory over Mario Barrios in February on pay-per-view. The performance was one of the best of his career, despite the long layoff he had following his loss to Manny Pacquiao in 2019.

Following the victory, Thurman was linked with a matchup with Conor Benn. As recently as last week, 'The Destroyer's promoter, Eddie Hearn, was still teasing the matchup. However, according to the former champion, he's not looking for that fight.

Keith Thurman discussed his plans for his return in an interview with BoxingScene. There, the former welterweight champion stated that he was plotting for a return to the boxing ring in October.

Furthermore, the 33-year-old also stated that he was looking at Erislandy Lara as a possible opponent. The 39-year-old is the current WBA (regular) middleweight champion, but a fight against Thurman would likely take place as a catchweight.

In the interview, Thurman stated:

“If the right fights manifest in the upper divisions, I will consider it. It’s funny, all this time I thought Erislandy Lara was still in the 154 pound division, until someone explained to me that he’s at 160. That’s why they said he’d fight me at a catchweight. We haven’t seen many fighters in history moving up from 147 to 160 and [be] successful. Taking on those historical challenges entices me more."

See Thurman's interview with BoxingScene below:

BoxingScene.com @boxingscene Thurman Considers Catchweight Fight With Lara, Expects To Return In October dlvr.it/SV0MNt Thurman Considers Catchweight Fight With Lara, Expects To Return In October dlvr.it/SV0MNt https://t.co/z3PDtPINot

Keith Thurman discusses matchup with Erislandy Lara

Keith Thurman believes a fight with Erislandy Lara makes more sense than ever.

The 39-year-old is currently closing out his career. While he's currently a champion, it's no secret that his years are numbered in regards to how long his career will last.

With Lara's career closing in on the end, Thurman believes that a matchup makes sense. While 'One Time' was quick to note that he's not sure if the next fight will be the last for the champion, he believes that's a possibility.

In the interview, Thurman stated:

"We know he’s towards the end of his career. I’m not saying his next fight will be his last one, but he definitely wants to go out with a name. He’s someone I’ve known for many years. I’ve admired his boxing skills. I don’t want to assume, but if we do try to assume, it seems like he wants to go out with a valid list of names before it’s too late.”

