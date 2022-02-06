"I want the belts, I want the champions" - Keith Thurman calls for a title shot next after his comeback fight against Mario Barrios

Keith Thurman had a spectacular comeback fight after almost three years away from the ring. Thurman put on a masterclass against Mario Barrios, the former WBA Super-Lightweight Champion.

Following his unanimous decision win against Mario Barrios, Keith Thurman spoke to Jordan Plant during his post-fight interview. Plant asked 'One Time' what's next for him. Thurman let the champions of the division know that he wants a title shot next:

"I want the belts baby, I want the champions, I wanna be back on top. So whoever is willing to send Keith Thurman the contract, let's go baby, let's go."

Take a look at the interview:

'One Time' outlanded Barrios in every round of the fight and fought off some ring rust in the process. To 'The Aztec Warrior's credit, he did not get knocked down and caught Thurman with good shots throughout the fight. However, Barrios just wasn't strong enough to deal any significant damage and Thurman was not in any real trouble during the fight.

'One Time' started the fight off strong, dominating till the seventh round. After round seven, he started fading towards the end but came back with a strong performance in the twelfth round after his coach told him this could be the decisive round. Although 'One Time' did look impressive in his comeback fight, he may not be quite ready to challenge for a title so soon.

Keith Thurman wants to challenge for the titles

'One Time' wants to challenge for the title and Errol Spence Jr. himself is coming back to the ring after a long lay-off due to an injury. So he could have a tune up fight or two before he challenges any of the top Welterweights. Thurman's best chance to challenge for a title is Yordenis Ugas or Terence Crawford.

Also Read Article Continues below

Crawford's last fight was against Thurman's good friend Shawn Porter, and Thurman will want to avenge Porter's loss to 'Bud'. Ugas, on the other hand, is the man who beat Manny Pacquiao, so a fight against Thurman will be perfect. However, Thurman will likely need another tune-up fight before he can challenge for the title.

Edited by John Cunningham

LIVE POLL Q. What should Keith Thurman do next? Challenge for the title Another tune-up fight 0 votes so far