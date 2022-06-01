Kenichi Ogawa vs. Joe Cordina: Preview and Prediction

Kenichi Ogawa will defend his IBF Junior Lightweight Title against Joe Cordina on Saturday in Cardiff, Wales. Ogawa has a record of 26-1-1 with 18 knockouts, while Cordina has a record of 14-0-0 with 8 knockouts.

The undercard will feature Faroukh Kourbanov vs. Zelfa Barrett, Dalton Smith vs. Mauro Alex Hasan Perouene, and Skye Nicolson vs. Gabriela Bouvier.

Ogawa won his title by defeating Azinga Fuzile in 2021. Saturday's fight will be his first defense. Ogawa won the Japanese Super Featherweight Title in 2015 and successfully defended it five times before challenging for a world title.

Kenichi Ogawa vs Joe Cordina: Preview

Kenichi Ogawa claimed the IBF Junior Lightweight belt in November after defeating Fuzile by unanimous decision. Ogawa previously challenged for the title in 2017. He won the fight over Tevin Farmer by split decision but the decision was revoked after Ogawa failed a post-fight drug test.

The decision was not without immediate controversy. "The numbers show you Farmer won the fight" - Jim Lampley After 12 championship rounds of #FarmerOgawa , Kenichi Ogawa wins by split decision to become junior lightweight world champ. #AndNew The decision was not without immediate controversy. "The numbers show you Farmer won the fight" - Jim Lampley After 12 championship rounds of #FarmerOgawa, Kenichi Ogawa wins by split decision to become junior lightweight world champ. #AndNew The decision was not without immediate controversy. "The numbers show you Farmer won the fight" - Jim Lampley https://t.co/BQKj76LzAv

Joe Cordina is the current Commonwealth and British Lightweight Champion. He also holds the WBA Continental Super Featherweight Title. His most recent fight was with Miko Khatchatryan in December. Cordina won the bout via unanimous decision.

Cordina turned pro in 2017. Before that, he was a successful amateur boxer. In 2016, he represented Great Britain at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He won a gold medal at the 2015 European Amateur Championships and a bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Ogawa has been boxing professionally for over a decade. He made his pro debut in 2010 against Chikashi Hayashizaki and won his first eight fights. After losing to Yuki Miyoshi in 2012, he went on a 14-fight streak until his 'no-decision' against Farmer in 2015. After two more wins, he drew with Joe Noynay in 2019. He won his next two bouts decisively.

Kenichi Ogawa vs. Joe Cordina Prediction

Kenichi Ogawa will be the more experienced fighter in the ring this weekend. Joe Cordina first fought at the world level in 2011, when he fought at the AIBA Championships. As a result, he has the amateur background to contest Ogawa's professional experience.

The fight against Ogawa is a major step up for Cordina. Ogawa has great power at the weight class and throws furious combinations. However, Cordina is a skilled boxer with a solid base of fundamentals. He could earn an upset if he manages to control range.

Check out the highlights of Ogawa vs. Fuzile here:

Prediction: Cordina by split decision.

