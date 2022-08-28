"I'm moving like Deontay Wilder"- KSI compares himself to the 'Bronze Bomber' following his win over Swarmz and Pineda

KSI has compared himself to former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder following his wins over Swarmz and Lucas Alcaraz Pineda. 'JJ' entered the ring for the first time in nearly three years last night and to make his return even more exciting, he took on two opponents on the same night.

In his first fight of the night, 'The Nightmare' took on Swarmz and comfortably managed to get a TKO victory in round 2 of the fight. 'JJ' then went on to return for the main event and fought pro-boxer Lucas Alcaraz Pineda. In what proved to be an awkward encounter with the Mexican, the Brit emerged victorious yet again with a TKO in round three of the fight.

Following his two wins on the same night, KSI talked about how he's different from the rest of the celebrity boxers. While comparing himself to Deontay Wilder, 'JJ' said:

"These guys think they can mess with me, but once they feel the power, it's dangerous bro. I'm moving like Deontay Wilder in these streets man. It's scary, no-one wants it."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn KSI: "These guys think they can mess with me, but once they feel the power, it's dangerous bro. I'm moving like Deontay Wilder in these streets man. It's scary, no-one wants it." KSI: "These guys think they can mess with me, but once they feel the power, it's dangerous bro. I'm moving like Deontay Wilder in these streets man. It's scary, no-one wants it."

Logan Paul sides with his brother ahead of a potential match against KSI

Logan Paul opted to be in the corner of Jake Paul ahead of his potential grudge match against 'JJ'. There has been a lot of bad blood between 'The Problem Child' and 'The Nightmare' for a while now.

While a fight between the two looks inevitable at the moment, Logan Paul will seemingly hope that the fight never happens. Speaking about the potential Jake Paul vs. KSI fight, 'The Maverick' spoke about how he gets "upset" because he'll have to get involved in the build-up to the fight between his brother and his new friend and business partner, 'JJ'.

While suggesting that he'll side with Jake Paul because it's "his blood," Paul said:

"Truthfully, I hate it. I don't care to be intertwined in the drama, I'm just try to postpone it for as long as I can, because when I think about it I get upset. I dont want to, it's fu**ed up. I'm going to have to get involved and I don't like that. Like, I have to pick a side and obviously, I'm going to choose my brother, it's my blood."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik