KSI knocks out both of his opponents in one night - Full card results feat. Deji, FaZe

YouTube boxing made a return with KSI's Two Fights in One Night event, opened and closed by the YouTuber as he returned to the ring for the first time since beating Logan Paul in 2019.

The 'Nightmare' scored knockouts in both of his battles, finding both victories with ease as he scored a total of nine knockdowns in one night. He was scheduled to face long-time internet rival Alex Wassabi beforehand, but Wassabi was forced to pull out for an alleged concussion.

The two fights were built as the first in a line of tune-ups before the endgame Jake Paul fight, with the former looking to outdo the latter who had his own fights with Tommy Fury and then Hasim Rahman Jr. canceled.

The undercard also featured several other YouTubers battling one another, including 'Nightmare's' own brother Deji Olatunji against Fousey, and King Kenny against FaZe Sensei.

Read on for the full card results.

KSI Two Fights In One Night - Full card results

KSI def. Luis Alcaraz Pineda via TKO in Round 3

In his second fight and the main event of the night, the 'Nightmare' completed a clean sweep of TKO victories in the third round against Luis Alcarez Pineda.

His fight against Pineda witnessed even more knockouts than his first bout, after knocking Swarmz down just twice the undefeated fighter had his 'pro boxer' opponent on the floor an immense seven times before the final bell was rung.

The knockdowns on paper reflect a different story to the actual fight, however, as Pineda farcically dropped to his knees three times in the opening round, claiming to be struck in the back of the head. It would appear the 'Nightmare' recognized the easy ride, performing push-ups as he waited for his opponent to find his feet in the third round.

Slim Albaher def. FaZe Temperrr via KO in Round 2

Deji Olatunji def. Fousey via TKO in Round 3

King Kenny def. FaZe Sensei via MD (38-38, 39-37, 39-38)

Salt Papi def. Andy Warski via TKO in Round 1

Sam Hyde def. IAmThmpsn via TKO in Round 3

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing



HE WANTS MORE 🤯



#KSI2Fights1Night SAM HYDE GETS IT DONEHE WANTS MORE 🤯 SAM HYDE GETS IT DONE 🍬HE WANTS MORE 🤯#KSI2Fights1Night https://t.co/rKCFVQLMXM

Deen the Great def. Evil Hero via TKO in Round 1

KSI def. Swarmz via TKO in Round 2

KSI defeated former professional footballer and musician Swarmz in the opening contest and the first of his two fights in one night.

The YouTuber scored a knockout victory after flooring his opponent twice in an immesnely mismatched fight. Swarmz refused to answer the count following the second knockdown, after struggling to find any form of rhythm from the opening bell.

KSI also never appeared to find an opportunity to shine, with his opponent explicably turning his back for much of the fight and racking up warnings in doing so. Compared to his previous bouts against Logan Paul and Joe Weller, KSI appeared to take a more technical approach, leading with the jab before letting off stinging shots.

The 'Nightmare' is now 3-0-1 in boxing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by micah.curtis85