"You’re not ready for this one!" - KSI's younger brother Deji set to box Floyd Mayweather on November 13

Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather will fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Deji Olatunji on November 13 in Dubai.

KSI's younger brother Deji took to social media to announce confirmation of the highly rumored bout, whilst also revealing further details about the match.

"You're not ready for this one!"

The fight will headline the inaugural series of Global Titans Fight Night, a brand-new event courtesy of boxing and entertainment company Global Titans. The event will be hosted at the Coca-Cola Arena on November 13. A private weigh-in will take place the day before.

Although retired, 'Money' has been kept busy by fighting multiple exhibition bouts. Most recently, he knocked out Japanese mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura on September 25 at a Rizin event.

Deji will not be Mayweather's first high-profile YouTuber opponent, with him having fought Logan Paul last June. The former WBC and IBF welterweight champion praised Paul after the fight for being better than he anticipated.

Deji Olatunji, on the other hand, does not have a great record inside the ring. He has lost two professional bouts and won one against YouTuber Fousey. He has also previously lost an amateur bout against Logan Paul's younger brother, the undefeated Jake Paul.

Floyd Mayweather explains his approach towards exhibition boxing

Floyd Mayweather issued a statement on the announcement of the fight and thanked the organizing company Global Titans. He also promised a worthy exhibition for fans in attendance.

“I am delighted to bring this incredible boxing experience to Dubai. Global Titans will give fans an unrivalled boxing match with a huge undercard. It is an honour to be a part of such an iconic event in an iconic city, and I would like to thank the Global Titans team for reaching out to me and giving back so much to the sport I love.”

While Floyd Mayweather seems to take on fight after fight, there is a method behind his choices.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, the former boxer explained why the bulk of the fighters he takes on are YouTubers and non-boxers, such as UFC fighter Conor McGregor.

"I am not into fights where I am going to take any real punishment. So, guys like Conor McGregor and guys that don't really hit hard such as YouTubers or UFC guys, I don't really mind colliding with those kinds of individuals but nothing where I am going to put myself in a position where I am going to harm myself or hurt myself."

Understandably, Floyd Mayweather does not believe in risking his retirement and trading it for any real punishment.

