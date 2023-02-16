KSI and Jake Paul have had quite the rivalry over the years. Having been at odds for years now, the two hardly ever show any respect for each other. However, the Brit YouTuber seems to respect what 'The Problem Child' has managed to accomplish in the sport of boxing over the past few years.

In a recent video released by LADBible TV, KSI was asked to rank the top five influencer boxers during a Q&A session with kids. In a rather surprising revelation, the Brit put Jake Paul over himself. He stated:

"I'll put Jake Paul number one, I'd say I'm second, third, I'd say a lot of people saying Salt Papi, Salt Papi is in there probably a third, fourth, maybe someone like Deen The Great and maybe Gib or Slim fifth, maybe I'll probably put Slim."

Watch the video below:

Logan Paul comments on a potential KSI vs. Jake Paul matchup

As mentioned earlier, the Brit and Jake Paul have been at odds for quite some years now. While the two are yet to face each other, a boxing match in the future looks inevitable between the two.

Speaking about the same during a recent episode of Impaulsive, Logan Paul revealed who he would want to see win the potential grudge matchup. Unsurprisingly, 'The Maverick' backed his brother over his business partner and suggested that he would want Jake Paul to win because it's his blood.

While suggesting that he would be happy for whoever wins the fight, Logan Paul said:

“Obviously, I’ll be happy for whoever wins. And I have to kinda just like wash my hands and be like I love you both. I just feel bad bro. It’s my blood, bro, Jake. I want Jake to win. But dawg, I know how hard this guy [KSI] works, I know how hard Jake works. Like this is actually a s**t position to be in, it sucks. That these guys have chosen to f*****g hate each other. But like, I’m gonna be supporting Jake, he’s my brother. And you guys both know the challenge you have ahead of you and it’s gonna be crazy.”

Watch the full episode of Impaulsive below:

Poll : 0 votes