Latest Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr. odds

Danny Garcia and Jose Benavidez Jr. will meet in the ring tomorrow night, July 30th, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Heading into the fight, Garcia is the favored to win, with -800 odds, while Jose Benavidez is the +500 underdog.

'Swift' Garcia is returning to the ring in a new weight division, super welterweight, after being out of action for just over 18 months. He has said he is looking to become a three-division champion by solidifiying his ranking at 154.

Jose Benavidez Jr. returned to the ring last November, and fought to a draw against Emmanuel Torres. Prior to that, he was on a three-year hiatus from boxing after receiving his first loss from Terence Crawford.

Both athletes are looking to get back into the win column and put the division on notice in a spectacular way, so fans should be sure to tune in to watch.

Things got heated at the press conference between Garcia's father and Benavidez Jr.:

Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr. - How to watch

The super-welterweight clash between Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr. will be live streamed on Showtime.

It is expected that the main card will begin around 9pm Eastern Time and 2am British Summer Time. The main event is set to begin around 11pm ET and 4am BST.

Walking into the fight, Danny Garcia stands at 5'8" with a 68.5" reach. He has a total of 39 fights, with 36 wins, 3 losses, and 21 knockouts. His confirmed purse is set at $1 million.

Jose Benavidez Jr. stands 6'0" with a 74" reach and 29 total fights. His record is set at 27 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw, and 18 knockouts. His confirmed purse is $500,000.

Also fighting on the Garcia vs. Benavidez Jr. card is Adam Kownacki vs. Ali Eren Demirezen, Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Rances Barthelemy, Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Joshua Conley, Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Jimmy Williams, and Leshawn Rodriguez vs. Ismael Villarreal.

Garcia posted these photos to his Instagram from the press conference:

