Latest rankings for 135 lbs in boxing

Boxing fans have tagged the lightweight division as one of the most exciting divisions in the current scenario. The 135 lbs slot is filled with young world champions and A-listed prospects who have shown the sheer ability to become prize fighters in the future.
The weight category is also open to several new fighters from other divisions and doesn’t seem to lack full-fledged action anytime soon. American prodigies Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney currently hold all the world titles in the division, with Haney also being the undisputed champion.
‘The Dream’ Devin Haney holds the WBC, WBA (Super), WBO, and IBF lightweight belts, while ‘Tank’ Gervonta Davis holds the WBA (Regular) title. It seems like an extremely demanding task to dethrone Haney and Davis from their current championship status. Nevertheless, multiple young prospects are ready to achieve it if given a chance.
That said, the future of the 135-pound division looks promising and uprising. Here’s a look at the current rankings of the 135 lbs division, per Box Rec.
WBC Boxing rankings
Devin Haney (Champion)
1) Vasiliy Lomachenko
2) Isaac Cruz
3) George Kambosos Jr.
4) Zaur Abdullaev
5) Joseph Diaz
6) Yvan Mendy
7) Jamaine Ortiz
8) Jeremiah Nakathila
9) Masayoshi Nakatani
10) Suichiro Yoshini
11) Michel Rivera
12) William Zepeda
13) Edwin De Los Santos
14) Artem Harutyunyan
15) Francesco Patera
WBA Boxing rankings
Devin Haney and Gervonta Davis (Champions)
1) Ryan Garcia
2) Jezreel Corrales
3) Michel Rivera
4) Vasiliy Lomachenko
5) Rolando Romero
6) George Kambosos Jr.
7) Gerry Cully
8) William Zepeda
9) Yurik Mamedov
10) Joseph Diaz
11) Isaac Cruz
12) Deonte Brown
13) Francis Frometa
14) Frank Martin
15) Suichiro Yoshino
WBO- Boxing Rankings
Devin Haney (Champion)
1) Vasiliy Lomachenko
2) Isaac Cruz
3) Denys Berinchyk
4) Angel Fierro
5) George Kambosos Jr.
6) William Zepeda
7) Jeremiah Nakathila
8) Franceso Patera
9) Shuichino Yoshino
10) Michel Rivera
11) Gustavo Lemos
12) Jamaine Ortiz
13) Billy Dib
14) Hironori Mishiro
15) Raymond Muratalla
IBF Boxing Rankings
1) Gustavo Lemos
2) Not Rated
3) Vasiliy Lomachenko
4) Isaac Cruz
5) George Kambosos Jr.
6) Michel Rivera
7) Billy Dib
8) Denis Berinchyk
9) Richard Commey
10) Ryan Garcia
11) Brock Jarvis
12) Maxi Hughes
13) Suichiro Yoshino
14) Elnur Samedov
15) Hinonori Mishiro