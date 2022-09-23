Latest rankings for 135 lbs in boxing

Boxing fans have tagged the lightweight division as one of the most exciting divisions in the current scenario. The 135 lbs slot is filled with young world champions and A-listed prospects who have shown the sheer ability to become prize fighters in the future.

The weight category is also open to several new fighters from other divisions and doesn’t seem to lack full-fledged action anytime soon. American prodigies Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney currently hold all the world titles in the division, with Haney also being the undisputed champion.

‘The Dream’ Devin Haney holds the WBC, WBA (Super), WBO, and IBF lightweight belts, while ‘Tank’ Gervonta Davis holds the WBA (Regular) title. It seems like an extremely demanding task to dethrone Haney and Davis from their current championship status. Nevertheless, multiple young prospects are ready to achieve it if given a chance.

That said, the future of the 135-pound division looks promising and uprising. Here’s a look at the current rankings of the 135 lbs division, per Box Rec.

WBC Boxing rankings

Devin Haney (Champion)

1) Vasiliy Lomachenko

2) Isaac Cruz

3) George Kambosos Jr.

4) Zaur Abdullaev

5) Joseph Diaz

6) Yvan Mendy

7) Jamaine Ortiz

8) Jeremiah Nakathila

9) Masayoshi Nakatani

10) Suichiro Yoshini

11) Michel Rivera

12) William Zepeda

13) Edwin De Los Santos

14) Artem Harutyunyan

15) Francesco Patera

WBA Boxing rankings

Devin Haney and Gervonta Davis (Champions)

1) Ryan Garcia

2) Jezreel Corrales

3) Michel Rivera

4) Vasiliy Lomachenko

5) Rolando Romero

6) George Kambosos Jr.

7) Gerry Cully

8) William Zepeda

9) Yurik Mamedov

10) Joseph Diaz

11) Isaac Cruz

12) Deonte Brown

13) Francis Frometa

14) Frank Martin

15) Suichiro Yoshino

WBO- Boxing Rankings

Devin Haney (Champion)

1) Vasiliy Lomachenko

2) Isaac Cruz

3) Denys Berinchyk

4) Angel Fierro

5) George Kambosos Jr.

6) William Zepeda

7) Jeremiah Nakathila

8) Franceso Patera

9) Shuichino Yoshino

10) Michel Rivera

11) Gustavo Lemos

12) Jamaine Ortiz

13) Billy Dib

14) Hironori Mishiro

15) Raymond Muratalla

IBF Boxing Rankings

1) Gustavo Lemos

2) Not Rated

3) Vasiliy Lomachenko

4) Isaac Cruz

5) George Kambosos Jr.

6) Michel Rivera

7) Billy Dib

8) Denis Berinchyk

9) Richard Commey

10) Ryan Garcia

11) Brock Jarvis

12) Maxi Hughes

13) Suichiro Yoshino

14) Elnur Samedov

15) Hinonori Mishiro

