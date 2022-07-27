Welterweight boxer Lee McAllister challenges Thor Bjornsson for calling out Tyson Fury

Scottish welterweight boxer Lee McAllister, known as the Aberdeen Assassin, doesn't mind challenging opponents who stand a foot taller and weigh twice as much as he does. In July of 2018, McAllister moved up 5 weight classes to defeat British WBU No.1-contender Danny Williams, who had beaten Mike Tyson.

This time, 39-year-old Lee McAllister, who stands 5'9" and weighs 147 pounds, is challenging Game of Thrones star and Strongman world champion Thor "the Mountain" Bjornsson, who stands 6'9" and weighs over 300 pounds (down from 451 pounds in his strongman days).

McAllister called out Bjornsson after the Icelander recently called out Tyson "Gypsy King" Fury, who ESPN ranked as the world's best heavyweight in April of this year. At the end of June, the recently retired Tyson Fury issued a callout to Bjornsson.

Fury started it all by reposting an image of Bjornsson on Instagram and captioning it:

“I wonder if Thor Bjornsson could take a crashing right hand to that big jaw.”

Thor responded to the Gypsy King's taunts, saying on Instagram:

"Tyson, there's only one way to find out. Let's make this fight. I'm 100% up for war. Let's do this."

The Icelandic giant previously fought four times — his opening two bouts resulted in draws before beating he defeated Devon Larrett and fellow strongman Eddie Hall. Rumoured to face Fury in an exhibition bout later this year, "The Mountain" will have a roughly 60-pound weight advantage over The Gypsy King, though their height is equal. Bjornsson holds many world records as a strongman, but has only been a boxer since 2021.

Enter Lee Mcallister, the Aberdeen Assassin

Lee McAllister won the junior-middleweight WBU world championship on October 5, 2019 against Richmond Djarbeng by 2nd round TKO. McAllister took exception to Bjornsson wanting to fight Fury, posting to social media:

“This guy has lost the plot. Challenging Tyson Fury is delusional. If he wants to be battered to a pulp by a five-foot-nine midget, I’m game to get it on. Let’s go champ. Fight time!”

In a recent interview with the IFL TV YouTube channel, Lee McAllister said:

“I’m not being funny and I’m not being disrespectful...but some guy, just because he’s a weight lifter and strongest man puffed up on steroids or whatever else, calling out The Gypsy King...for someone like that, an absolute idiot, going in and thinking he can actually last a round, two rounds with Tyson Fury is just crazy."

