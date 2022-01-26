"I would go get my belts back first" - Lennox Lewis on rumors of Anthony Joshua's step-aside deal 

Lennox Lewis has shared his opinion on rumors of Anthony Joshua's step-aside deal.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the heavyweight division recently. It has been reported that 'AJ' might accept a £15 million deal to step aside from his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk to let Tyson Fury fight Usyk first.

Lennox Lewis replied to a fan over Twitter who raised the question of what he would've done in the same situation. Suggesting that he would try to his titles back first, the heavyweight legend said:

"No! And before you bring up the Tyson step aside money… just remember, I wasn’t coming off of a loss. I would go get my belts back first. This also is not advice or a knock on AJ. It’s just what I would do in that situation."

Anthony Joshua dismisses accepting a step-aside deal

Many have suggested that 'AJ' has already accepted a step-aside deal to allow Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk to fight first. However, Joshua has made it known that he has not signed a contract thus far.

In a recently posted video by Michael Benson on Twitter, Anthony Joshua addressed the situation. While suggesting that fans shouldn't believe everything that they hear, Joshua said:

"You know what's bad about all these interviews I see? I see certain interviews that quote what I said, I think to myself I ain't done no interviews. Where did this person get this information from? I'm hearing people saying, 'AJ acceptes £15 million to step-aside.' I ain't signed no contract, I ain't seen no contract. So as it stands, stop listening to the bullsh*t until it comes from me. I'm the man in control of my destiny, I'm the man that handles my business."

Watch Anthony Joshua addressing the speculation below:

With Joshua making it known that he is yet to make a decision, it remains to be seen where his future leads him.

