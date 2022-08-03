"I can't believe a social media star is scaring off the real boxers" - Logan Paul backs Jake Paul after canceled Hasim Rahman Jr. bout

Jake Paul was expected to make his sixth professional boxing appearance on August 6, but the fight was unfortunately canceled just a week ahead of the contest.

'The Problem Child' was set to face the son of legendary boxer Hasim Rahman, who defeated Lennox Lewis. However, the natural heavyweight failed to make the required weight. Paul's team decided to cancel the fight after being asked to increase the cap from 205 pounds to 215.

During a recent episode of Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, the YouTuber spoke about the cancelation of his brother's fight, saying:

"At what point do you not want to try to make the weight because you're a little nervous? At what point is it not worth it? I can't believe it, I can't believe a social media star is scaring off the real boxers."

Paul added:

"They're all backing out, the kid can't get a fight. We feel so bad for him [because] if you had any idea how grueling training camp was, the four hours of training per day, the sparring, constantly getting hit, having to eat right, making sure your diets correct, sending your girlfriend back to LA because you don't want to get oxytocin boosts, so you can stay in killer mode for weeks [and] months on end."

Watch the full podcast here:

Mike Majlak comments on Jake Paul's fight cancelation

The failed Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. matchup has caused a lot of influencers and people in the fight industry to voice their opinions. This has included the likes of Dana White, Eddie Hearn and many more.

Mike Majlak, a fellow YouTuber and close friend of the Pauls, also expressed his thoughts on the cancelation.

Majlak and Jake Paul have had their differences in the past, with it being public knowledge that they don't get on as well as Logan Paul and Majlak. However, he was sympathetic for the 25-year-old on a recent episode of Logan's podcast.

"I immediately felt really bad for Jake, he's obviously been training his life away for this fight."

