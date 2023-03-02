Logan Paul blasts Tommy Fury for celebrating win like he "won the World Cup"

Logan Paul had an issue with Tommy Fury's celebration on Sunday night.

Over the weekend, 'TNT' returned to the boxing ring to finally face Jake Paul. For the British star, the fight was a long time coming. They had previously been scheduled to fight on two occasions, with Fury withdrawing from both outings.

These pullouts led to a major amount of trash talk from not only Jake Paul, but the boxing world. Over the last two years, Fury has gone from a respected cruiserweight prospect to a punchline. On Sunday night, he got his chance to turn that around.

That's exactly what Tommy Fury did. In the main event of the ESPN+ pay-per-view, the British prospect used his reach and length to box circles around Jake Paul. While the YouTuber was able to get a knockdown in the final round, it was too late. Fury went on to hand Paul the first loss of his career by decision.

Following the win, the Brit broke down and cried after leaping into the arms of his trainer and teammates. That sort of reaction seemed like an over-the-top one to Logan Paul.

During a recent appearance on BS w/ Jake Paul, 'The Maverick' stated:

"Split decision. Did Tommy really win? Technically, but you're gonna celebrate that? You're supposed to kill the YouTuber. He took you eight rounds and dropped you. Are you satisfied? You celebrated like you won the World Cup."

See his comments below:

Logan Paul offers to fight Tommy Fury next

If Jake Paul doesn't want to fight Tommy Fury next, Logan Paul is up for the task.

Following the first defeat of his career, 'The Problem Child' stated his intention to activate the rematch clause. While the Brit didn't have the clause in his contract, Paul did and seemed intent on activating it.

Ultimately, Paul doesn't have to make that decision right now. While he stated his intention to fight 'TNT' again next, he still has months to activate the rematch clause. He also has other potential matchups with names such as Nate Diaz waiting.

With that in mind, if Jake Paul doesn't go through with the rematch, Logan Paul wants a crack at Tommy Fury. During their discussion together on the podcast, 'The Maverick' stated:

"If you don't [do the rematch], I'd love to handle that. Yeah, [Tommy Fury]. That was my first instinct, obviously... Yeah, I said [I would kill that kid], he's my brother. F*** that. Inflatable arm a** motherf*****."

