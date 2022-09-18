"We'll see" - Logan Paul comments on returning to boxing after facing Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel

Logan Paul is positive about a return to boxing after his clash against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel.

The internet sensation is fresh off the back of a press conference for the Crown Jewel WWE event, during which it was made official that he will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia. The clash will, as it stands, be only his third outing in a professional wrestling ring.

In fact, Paul has had just as many boxing bouts as he has wrestled - two exhibitions and one pro outing. So it only makes sense to question when, if and where fans may see a return to boxing for the older Paul brother.

While speaking with DAZN in attendance during Canelo vs. GGG 3, 'The Maverick' stated that he would make a return to the squared circle:

"We'll see. I'm focused on fighting with Roman Reigns right now in Saudi Arabia November 5th and then yeah I'll come back to boxing. But we'll see."

Why did Roman Reigns accept Logan Paul's challenge for WWE Crown Jewel?

Much like his clash against Mayweather, Paul enters his battle with Reigns as a considerable underdog. The idea of him challenging for one world title, let alone the unified belts, would have been considered impossible last year.

With that in mind, Roman Reigns was quizzed during the press conference as to why he even considered Paul's challenge.

"Because I'm a good Tribal Chief. As the face of WWE, the greatest sports entertainment and entertainment company in the whole world, that's my obligation to carry this company. If that's what they need me to do, smash Logan Paul in Saudi Arabia, then that's what I do," said Reigns.

Logan Paul will head into the world title clash with Reigns having never tasted defeat in the wrestling ring. He made his debut earlier this year at WrestleMania, teaming with the Miz to face Rey and Dominik Mysterio before clashing with the Miz in singles action at SummerSlam.

