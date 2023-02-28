Logan Paul confirms he will return to the boxing ring this year

Logan Paul recently confirmed that he will return to the boxing ring later this year.

'The Maverick' has been out of the squared circle since his 2021 exhibition against Floyd Mayweather. In what was a surprise to many, Paul was able to hang in there with Mayweather for the full eight rounds. However, no winner was announced at the end of the bout.

Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting to see Logan Paul back in the ring. Interestingly, he was supposed to potentially take on Dillon Danis in January this year, however, 'The Maverick' injured his knee back in November last year in his matchup against Roman Reigns at the WWE Crown Jewel. As a result, Paul's return to the squared circle was further delayed.

However, 'The Maverick has confirmed that he will be returning to the squared circle this year. During a recent interview with Fred Talks Fighting, Paul was asked about his return to the boxing ring, to which he replied:

"This year."

Watch the interview below:

Logan Paul reveals he wants Jake Paul to win against KSI

'The Maverick' is set to find himself in a tricky situation as his brother Jake Paul and his business partner KSI are bound to enter the squared circle.

It is worth noting that while Logan Paul's relationship with KSI has improved significantly over the years, such hasn't been the case with Jake Paul. 'The Problem Child' and the Brit are still arch rivals and are slated to fight each other in the future.

While speaking about the same during an Impaulsive episode, Logan Paul suggested that he wanted his brother to win the fight:

“Obviously, I’ll be happy for whoever wins. And I have to kinda just like wash my hands and be like I love you both. I just feel bad bro. It’s my blood, bro, Jake. I want Jake to win. But dawg, I know how hard this guy [KSI] works, I know how hard Jake works. Like this is actually a s**t position to be in, it sucks. That these guys have chosen to f*****g hate each other. But like, I’m gonna be supporting Jake, he’s my brother. And you guys both know the challenge you have ahead of you and it’s gonna be crazy.”

Watch the podcast below:

