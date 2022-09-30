VIDEO: Logan Paul reveals why he lost his girlfriend's trust 

Logan Paul has explained that he lost his girlfriend's trust after a recent ATV accident.

'The Maverick' has been out of action since his exhibition boxing match with Floyd Mayweather last June. In the Showtime pay-per-view headliner, the two men fought to a no-contest after eight rounds of action on a rainy Miami night.

Having been out of the boxing ring for over a year, the 27-year-old has just been trying to enjoy life when also not in the WWE ring. One thing that Paul likes to do is spend time with his girlfriend, Nina Agdal, who he recently began dating.

Given that they recently started dating, building trust is very important. Sadly for Paul, that process might slow down a bit, as the YouTuber explained on a recent episode of Impaulsive.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer explained that he took his girlfriend on an ATV ride earlier this month. Agdal stressed to Paul to be careful because she had never been in the vehicle before and was stressed out.

Despite Logan Paul stating that he would take it slow and not do anything crazy, he wound up flipping the ATV. As he explained on the Impaulsive podcast:

"Listen, sure enough, not four minutes from saying [I would keep her safe], we're upside down in the f****** Razor. I flipped the s***. I was going too fast, I tried to go around a turn, I slammed on the breaks too hard, I couldn't go straight, and we rolled the Razor."

See his comments below:

When will Logan Paul box again?

Logan Paul is reportedly set to return in January, on the undercard of KSI's return.

'The Maverick' hasn't fought in over a year, but that doesn't mean that he hasn't been busy. The YouTuber is heavily involved in the NFT space, has a popular PRIME hydration drink moving onto shelves, and is involved in pro wrestling.

In fact, Paul has taken to the WWE ring like a natural. He's had two fantastic matches and is even set to challenge Undisputed World Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia in November.

The match seems to have put the YouTuber's boxing career on hold for the moment. However, the 27-year-old has previously stated that he will likely return on the undercard of his foe-turned-friend KSI at the beginning of next year.

As of now, there's no opponent linked to Logan Paul's return next year. However, fans can expect an announcement in the coming weeks.

