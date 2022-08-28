"Obviously, I'm going to choose my brother"- Logan Paul picks his side for potential encounter between Jake Paul and KSI

Logan Paul finds himself in a sticky situation ahead of a potential encounter between Jake Paul and KSI. On one side is his brother, and on the other, a newly-founded friend and business partner 'JJ'.

While it isn't ideal to be in that position, 'The Maverick' is quite clear about who he will choose, and it's his brother Jake Paul. The 27-year-old was in attendance at the O2 Arena for KSI's recently held boxing event, where 'JJ' knocked out two opponents in one night.

During the event, Logan Paul was asked to comment on whether the beef between his brother and 'JJ' affected his relationship with either of the two, to which he replied by saying:

"Truthfully, I hate it. I dont care to be intertwined in the drama, I'm just try to postpone it for as long as I can, because when I think about it I get upset. I dont want to, it's fu**ed up. I'm going to have to get involved and I don't like that. Like, I have to pick a side and obviously, I'm going to choose my brother, it's my blood."

Hall of Fame radio host applauds Jake and Logan Paul for growing and evolving from their past

The Paul brothers have had quite a turbulent ride to fame. The two have been subjected to a lot of hatred for their actions in the past. However, they have managed to learn from it and evolve. The same has been praised by many, including 'Charlamagne tha God' who was a recent guest on Impaulsive.

The American TV personality and host of the renowned radio show The Breakfast Club has seemingly taken a liking to the career trajectory of the Paul brothers. While discussing a variety of topics during his appearance on Impaulsive, 'Charlamagne tha God' opined how Jake and Logan Paul have learned from their mistakes to become 'actual businessmen'. He said:

"I think you are a great example for that Logan, you and Jake. You know what I mean? Like there was a lot of s**t people gave you all s**t for back in the day and then [you both] have grown to be actual businessmen. Like you are doing things that people can, like tangible things people can hang their hat on, 'Oh, okay he's in the WWE'. 'Oh, he's boxing'."

