"I think it's going to be a knockout" - Logan Paul gives prediction for Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr.

Logan Paul believes Jake Paul will knockout Hasim Rahman Jr.

'The Problem Child' is set to make the biggest leap of his boxing career to date. While he's never fought an established professional boxer to this point, he'll cross that goal off his list on August 6th at Madison Square Garden.

The undefeated cruiserweight is set to face off against heavyweight prospect Hasim Rahman Jr. next month. 'Gold Blooded' is stepping up on short notice, having been named the replacement for Tommy Fury, who pulled out last week.

The matchup has a lot of build-up surrounding it, as Rahman Jr. and Paul have previously sparred before. Despite many questioning if the bout was the right move for the YouTube star, his brother believes in his ability to get the job done.

Earlier today, the YouTube star and Rahman Jr. had their first press conference. Prior to the festivities, Logan Paul discussed the Showtime pay-per-view headliner in an interview with FightHype—'The Maverick' picked his brother to win via knockout.

In the interview, the older Paul brother stated:

"I think it's going to be a knockout, just like the rest. Historically, everyone that Jake faces ends up the same way. Just horizontal, face down on the canvas. I don't think this is going to be any different."

Watch Logan Paul's interview with FightHype below:

Logan Paul discusses his return to the boxing ring

Don't expect Logan Paul to return to the boxing ring anytime soon.

While he's not as accomplished as his brother in the sport, 'The Maverick' previously competed in multiple high-profile contests. Paul had massive showdowns with KSI and Floyd Mayweather over the last few years.

However, his June 2021 Showtime pay-per-view showdown with 'Money' was his last appearance to date. It seems that bout will likely be the last time that fans see the elder Paul compete in the boxing ring for a while.

Earlier this year, the 27-year-old made his professional wrestling debut at WrestleMania 38. Last month, Paul signed a full-time contract with WWE to compete for them in the squared circle.

Given this information, it seems that Paul's boxing career is on hold. In an interview with FightHype, he confirmed exactly that. He stated:

"I don't know [when I'll box again] bro. You know, I got to go off the top rope a few more times in the WWE, and then we'll see."

