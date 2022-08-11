"I recognize flake behavior" - Logan Paul says he advised Jake Paul to avoid re-negotiating the Tommy Fury fight

Logan Paul has revealed that he advised Jake Paul to avoid re-negotiating with Tommy Fury. 'The Problem Child' and 'TNT' have been scheduled to fight twice now, however, none of their bouts ever ended up happening.

Their first bout was set to take place back in December last year but Tommy Fury pulled out of the fight because of an apparent injury. The second fight was booked for August 6 but was later canceled because 'TNT' claimed he wasn't able to get into the United States.

Speaking about Tommy Fury's lack of determination to fight, Logan Paul revealed his advice to Jake Paul during a recent episode of Impaulsive. 'Maverick' stated:

"I told you and I told you so before you took the fight with Tommy. I recognize flake behavior and the first time he pulled out from your guys fight, that to me smelled like flake behavior not, not like on some serious sh*t and the second time when you said you wanna fight him, I like it right, I like the fight but the man just doesn't have it in him."

Logan Paul reveals his trainer Milton Supreme got cancer

'Maverick' recently released a 99 Originals piece dedicated to his trainer Milton Lacroix. The piece is titled 'Where you go, I go'.

As revealed by Logan Paul, his boxing coach was diagnosed with cancer following Paul's fight against Floyd Mayweather in June 2021.

Upon releasing the piece, Paul uploaded a short video explaining the entire story. He also revealed the the amount which the piece will sell for will be handed over to Milton Supreme. He said:

"I love this guy so much, and then he got cancer. Just devastating, you know, where to go from here. So, in the interim of this project when I was not focused on my physical fitness, he got his treatment and I think it has cleared, I think he's okay."

He added:

"You got this guy who's so full of life even cancer couldn't stop him. But yeah, Milton, I love you man, and where I go, you go."

Logan Paul @LoganPaul 🏼 The reason I beat Floyd Mayweather The reason I beat Floyd Mayweather 👊🏼 https://t.co/iEaWnA8VYO

