"Looks like he’s about to erupt into domestic violence" - Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao's 'romantic sparks' with wife invite hilarious fan reactions

The boxing legend Manny Pacquiao posted a picture with his wife on Instagram with a lovely caption. The fans in the comments are now having a hilarious reaction to his "romantic sparks" post.

In the picture, the boxing legend's wife, Jinkee Pacquiao, can be seen talking on a phone while Pacquiao has his eyes fixed on her. The post is receiving funny comments. A fan mentioned Pacquiao's former rival, Oscar De La Hoya, and wrote:

"Manny trying to corner Jinkee like he did to De la Hoya."

A fan reacting to Pacquiao's post

Another fan drew an analogy of the picture with ordering pizza and breadsticks:

"When your wife is ordering pizza, and you keep whispering for her to add breadsticks."

Another fan reacting to the post

One more fan funnily highlighted the possibility of the picture turning into a meme and said:

"Here before this gets memed."

Another Instagram comment

"First picture looks like he’s about to erupt into domestic violence 😂"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan Reactions to Manny Pacquiao's Instagram Picture with his wife

When Manny Pacquiao ran for President right after hanging up his gloves

The legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao announced his retirement in September 2021. The distinguished competitor in the squared circle had a successful career, but he couldn't replicate the same in his Presidential run for his country, the Philippines.

During his attempts to win the election, Pacquiao admitted to resorting to drug abuse, when he was young and promised to eradicate the drug menace in the Philippines. The champion boxer, however, failed to deliver a KO in the electoral ring and lost the elections after receiving around four million votes. Back then, he rejected the chances of a return to the boxing competition, if he suffered a loss in the election.

'Pac-Man' had riled up a considerable proportion of the populace by being an explicit advocate of the death penalty and issuing a homophobic statement earlier, which he retracted later after facing a lot of ire. A former WWE superstar and one of the most prominent Hollywood actors, Dave Bautista, had come down heavily on the boxing legend.

Check out Bautista's reaction here:

"My opinion on that is that he is a f*cking idiot."

