Barry McGuigan has weighed in on how a fantasy fight between Tyson Fury and Lennox Lewis would go.

In the sport of boxing, there are few things that fans like discussing more than dream matchups. For example, Muhammad Ali vs. Mike Tyson would've been a clash for the ages, and pundits and fans tirelessly debate the outcome.

Fans across the pond have an all-U.K. heavyweight dream matchup of their own. The dream fight is a clash between former Unified Champion Lennox Lewis and current WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury.

'The Gypsy King' might not be that credentialed when compared to other heavyweight greats, but his style and size make him an issue for just about anyone. To his credit, 'The Lion' is also a bigger heavyweight and has an incredible resume.

When asked about the dream matchup by fans and reporters, both legends stated that they would win. Now, on Twitter, longtime promoter Barry McGuigan has weighed in on the heavyweight contest.

The head of Cyclone Promotions gave his take on social media. There, McGuigan picked Lewis to win the fight by knockout.

"Tyson Fury is not nearly the physical specimen that Lennox Lewis was in his prime, Lennox would beat Fury up and knock him out in the Championship rounds."

See the tweet from McGuigan below:

Who does Tyson Fury face next?

Tyson Fury isn't doing much to grow his legacy in his next contest in December.

'The Gypsy King' has been out of action since his knockout win over Dillian Whyte in April. Following that win, the heavyweight champion announced his retirement, but his time on the sidelines was very brief.

Ultimately, Fury went back and forth on retirement until late in the summer, when he finally announced he wouldn't just hang up the gloves. He also announced his intentions to take on the winner of Oleksandr Usyk's rematch with Anthony Joshua, which was set for August.

'The Cat' won the fight by unanimous decision but turned down a December clash against Fury due to injury. The WBC Heavyweight Champion then turned his attention towards 'AJ'. Despite talks going well, that fight, too, fell apart.

After multiple failed negotiations, 'The Gypsy King' decided to book a trilogy with Derek Chisora for his next fight. In their first two outings, 'Del Boy' was dominated, only winning a handful of rounds across the two encounters.

The matchup is set for December 3, and the champion is a huge favorite to retain his WBC title. The fight has been blasted and criticized by fans and pundits alike. That talk has led to Fury blowing up in interviews, recently going viral for his argument with True Geordie.

