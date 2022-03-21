"I have been calling him out for four years" - Michael Mckinson wants to fight Conor Benn

Michael McKinson has expressed that he wants to fight Conor Benn and claimed that he has been calling out 'The Destroyer' for several years. In a recent interview, this is what McKinson had to say:

"I've been calling him out for over four years, I feel like if anybody in the UK deserves the Conor Benn fight it is me. If there was anyone in the UK that I would fight it's Conor".

Watch the full interview with Michael McKinson:

Michael McKinson was scheduled to fight highly rated Vergil Ortiz Jr. on March 20, but the American pulled out due to being diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, which is the breakdown of muscle tissue that leads to the release of muscle fiber contents into the blood. Instead, the Brit fought Alex Martin in Los Angeles and won a 10-round unanimous decision.

Since defeating Chris Kongo in 2021, Mckinson's stock has risen and he now seems destined to land a lucrative fight. The man from Portsmouth is still unbeaten and is open to facing the top fighters in the welterweight division.

Watch the full fight highlights of McKinson vs Martin:

Will Conor Benn vs. Michael McKinson happen?

Conor Benn is scheduled to fight Chris Van Heerden on April 16 at the Manchester Arena. If 'The Destroyer' is victorious, it is plausible that he will look for a more lucrative opponent in the summer. After Kell Brook's dominant performance against Amir Khan, Conor Benn was keen to fight 'The Special One' next. However, it remains to be seen if Brook will continue his career or retire.

Despite not being a household name like Brook, McKinson could provide a stern test for the man from Ilford. The man from Portsmouth is a southpaw who is on an impressive unbeaten streak after defeating three undefeated fighters in his last five matchups. With only two knockouts on his resume, McKinson is not renowned for his punching power. Hence, he could prove to be a low-risk, high-reward fight for Benn.

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn has shown no interest in matching Benn with David Avanesyan, Jaron Ennis or Vergil Ortiz Jr. So McKinson may be the perfect opponent for Benn's development.

As for McKinson, this would be a great opportunity for him to showcase that he deserves to be as highly touted as Benn.

Edited by Allan Mathew