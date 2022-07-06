Most Valuable Promotions compares amateur careers of boxing legends with Jake Paul's run 

Most Valuable Promotions has compared Jake Paul to boxing legends Floyd Mayweather, Gervonta Davis, and Canelo Alvarez.

'The Problem Child' is set to return in August against Tommy Fury—at least, that is what is currently scheduled. Presently, 'TNT' is having issues securing a visa to get into the United States for a fight in New York.

Furthermore, Paul has put a timer on the fight. If Fury cannot gain entry to the United States by Wednesday, he will be replaced by another fighter. On Twitter, the YouTuber-turned-boxer stated that he has three back-up opponents.

Most Valuable Promotions made a post on Instagram Stories that compared the YouTuber's amateur career with some boxing legends, pointing out who the figures fought in their sixth fights.

First, MVP took a shot at Floyd Mayweather. 'Money' had 44 amateur contests and faced Bobby Giepert in his sixth fight. The latter held a 19-8 professional record at the time.

They then took aim at Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican superstar had 46 amateur matchups and faced Juan Hernandez in his sixth outing, who held a 2-2 pro record at the time of the fight.

Gervonta Davis was not safe from the promotion's ire, either. 'Tank' had 34 amateur fights and faced James Franks in his sixth fight. The journeyman held a 2-8 professional record when he faced Davis.

Finally, they recognized that Paul had only one amateur contest (a 2018 TKO victory over Deji). MVP teased that Tommy Fury's fight with 'The Problem Child' is officially off, insinuating that fans will be shocked at who the YouTuber faces next.

See MVP's final post about Jake Paul below:

Who will Jake Paul fight next?

In the event that Jake Paul doesn't fight Tommy Fury, he has no shortage of possible opponents.

The 25-year-old is one of the most talked about boxers on the planet. As such, he's been called out by more names than can count and has teased matchups with names like Anderson Silva and Mike Tyson.

However, those matchups aren't likely to come to fruition, especially on short notice. As for fights that could be made on a month's notice, there are not many possibilities for Paul.

That being said, there's been rumors of a few possible opponents. The YouTuber has mostly been linked to a matchup with Hasim Rahman Jr., a former training partner of Paul who holds a 12-1 professional record.

