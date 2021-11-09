Muhammad Ali's grandson, Nico Ali Walsh, shares what he believes was his grandfather's only "fault"

Nico Ali Walsh recently opened up about what he believes was the only fault his grandfather had. Muhammad Ali was one of the greatest boxers in the sport's history. However, he was not without his fair share of problems.

While in conversation with Brian Davis on the True Geordie podcast, Nico Ali Walsh opened up about whether Muhammad Ali had any regrets in his life. Despite revealing that his grandfather had none, Walsh did discuss one area where Ali could have improved himself, which the 21-year-old believes was his relationship with women.

"You know, it seemed like his only fault was women. He loved women. He had to have something. If he didn't have women then I personally don't know what it would be. I'm sure he doesn't regret anything. Because everything turned out the way it was supposed to be. I'm very happy it turned out the way it did."

The young professional pugilist went on to reveal that Ali was a charismatic individual even before he became champion.

Catch Nico Ali Walsh's appearance on True Geordie's podcast below:

Nico Ali Walsh followed in his grandfather's religious footsteps

While in conversation with True Geordie, Ali Walsh also revealed that he had followed in the footsteps of Muhammad Ali when it came to his religion.

"The way my grandfather was, that's exactly how I am in terms of conviction with race and religion. I'm bi-racial myself. I'm Muslim, my mom's Muslim. I'm proud I was raised the way I am to staying true to that."

Brendan Bradford @1bbradfo #HerringStevenson Nico Ali Walsh - Muhammad Ali’s grandson - goes 2-0 with a 3rd Rd TKO over James Westley. Ali Walsh dropped Westley in the last few seconds of round two, and again early in the third before Westley’s corner stopped it. #boxing Nico Ali Walsh - Muhammad Ali’s grandson - goes 2-0 with a 3rd Rd TKO over James Westley. Ali Walsh dropped Westley in the last few seconds of round two, and again early in the third before Westley’s corner stopped it. #boxing #HerringStevenson https://t.co/BjqCfGX3KY

Nico Ali Walsh is currently coming off of his second professional boxing win against James Westley II. The fight took place in Atlanta and came to an end in the third round. Walsh's opponent's corner was forced to throw in the towel to save their boxer from the punishment he was receiving.

