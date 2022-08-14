"My G"- SugarHill Steward reacts to Tyson Fury announcing his boxing retirement on his 34th birthday 

Sugarhill Steward has wished Tyson Fury all the best following his decision to retire from professional boxing at the age of 34.

Sugarhill first linked up with Fury back in 2020 ahead of his rematch with Deontay Wilder. Emmanuel Steward's nephew made an immediate impact by teaching 'The Gypsy King' the famous Kronk style. It resulted in Fury stopping 'The Bronze Bomber' in the seventh round.

Here's what Sugarhill had to say regarding Fury's retirement on an Instagram story:

"What a birthday celebration to have. Enjoy the new path in your life. I'm very happy and proud of your maturity and decision. Get up!"

Since defeating Wilder for the first time, Fury and Sugarhill have gone from strength to strength. In the third Wilder bout, 'The Gypsy King' landed a phenomenal right hook to knock the American out.

Watch the fight highlights of Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3

More recently, 'The Gypsy King' showcased further improvements under Sugarhill. He knocked out Dillian Whyte in front of a record-breaking 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium. Fury landed a devastating right uppercut on Whyte that rendered 'The Body Snatcher' unable to continue.

Sugarhill Steward has always believed Tyson Fury's retirement claims

In a previous interview, Sugarhill had stated that he believes that Fury will definitely retire when he says so. Here's what the highly rated trained said in an interview with iFL TV:

"I mean if he says it. One thing about him is if he says it, its something that he wants to do. If he put himself in that situation then you know he needs to be backing it up. So yeah, I believe what he says. I know most people don't, they go 50-50 or 60-40 or I don't know they are just totally confused."

Watch the full interview:

It remains to be seen if Fury sticks to his recent retirement claim and hangs up his gloves for good. 'The Gypsy King' has vacated his Ring Magazine title.

It will be on the line next Saturday when Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua meet for a second time.

However, there has been no confirmation that Fury has relinquished his WBC belt. Hence, it is still possible that he could face the winner of Usyk-Joshua 2 in a bid to become the first Undisputed Heavyweight Champion since Lennox Lewis.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh