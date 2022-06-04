×
Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire 2 will stream live on YouTube in UK & Ireland

Inoue vs Donaire 2 [via @trboxing]
Luke Beirne
Modified Jun 04, 2022 12:35 AM IST

Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire 2 will be held at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on June 7. The fight will be streamed live on YouTube in the UK and Ireland, according to Top Rank.

The link to the video stream is available here and will be activated on the night of the fight.

PROGRAMMING NOTE 🔔#InoueDonaire2 will stream on the TR YouTube channel, exclusively in the UK & Ireland ⤵️trboxing.co/InoueDonaireYT https://t.co/158qu1NOdq

Top Rank signed Naoya Inoue following his bout with Nonito Donaire in 2019. ESPN will present the rematch on its platforms for American audiences.

The first bout was awarded ESPN's 2019 Fight of the Year. Inoue recently said that fans should "expect a greater fight than last time!" In his own prediction, Donaire told FightHype:

"When I fought him the last time and came in there, I just brawled with him to get him into a war. Now I’m coming to win the fight... That fight woke me up. I can beat this guy…Now I’m here." [h/t Boxing Scene]

Catch FightHype's interview with Donaire below:

youtube-cover

Inoue and Donaire battled hard for the duration of the fight, with the latter suffering a knockdown in the 11th round. He managed to return to his feet and finished strong, though the decision went to the Japanese pound-for-pound great. The final cards were 117-109, 114-113 and 116-111.

youtube-cover

The road to Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire 2

Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire made waves in the boxing world. Both fighters were pushed to the brink and both demonstrated the full extent of their capabilities. Inoue dethroned the veteran champ and claimed the WBA, IBF, and The Ring titles.

Naoya Inoue has taken on three fights since his clash with Donaire. In 2020, he knocked out Jason Moloney, who had lost only to Emmanuel Rodríguez up to that point. The following year, he stepped in with both Michael Dasmariñas and Aran Dipaen, stopping both.

🤯 @NaoyaInoue_410 has the power and precision few else have.#InoueDonaire2 | 5:30 AM ET on JUN 7 | ESPN+ https://t.co/s5L7Qm9QUD

Since their first fight, Donaire has reclaimed a title. He knocked out Nordine Oubaali in May 2021 and took the WBC Bantamweight Belt from him. He then defended the title against Reymart Gaballo in December of the same year, knocking him out in the fourth round.

Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire 2 was announced in March of this year.

