Naoya Inoue reveals how Canelo Alvarez’s loss against Dmitry Bivol affected him- "I have to win impressively"

Naoya Inoue is hours away from meeting his former nemesis, Nonito Donaire, in a high voltage title rematch. Putting his WBA and IBF Bantamweight Titles on the line, Inoue will try to snatch Donaire's WBC strap.

The Japanese boxer believes he can be the next P4P king after Canelo Alvarez's loss to Dmitry Bivol. Alvarez failed to grab Bivol’s WBA Light Heavyweight Title in what turned into a lopsided affair in Bivol's favor.

Watch the highlights of Canelo vs. Bivol below:

The loss has put Alvarez a step back in the P4P run and Inoue is planning to slide in as the new kingpin. In a chat with BoxingScene.com, he said:

“Canelo’s defeat has made me strongly feel that I have to win impressively to become the best pound-for-pound.”

Canelo Alvarez will now move down to 168 lbs and defend his undisputed crown against Gennadiy Golovkin in September. Meanwhile, several more champions like Inoue, Crawford, and Usyk are already looking to become the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world.

Amidst all the glory, Inoue cannot afford to look past Nonito Donaire. The 39-year-old Donaire is one of only three men to have gone the distance against ‘The Monster’.

Donaire also offered Inoue his toughest time in a professional fight. Hence, the rematch is considered an important step in Naoya Inoue’s career.

Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire 2 - What has changed?

Since their first fight, Donaire has scored back-to-back KOs against Oubaali and Gaballo. The rematch against Inoue will be Donaire’s first fight in 2022, and he is set to avenge the loss. However, his Japanese opponent has been on a terrific run too.

Watch the Inoue vs. Donaire highlights:

After scoring a unanimous decision win over Donaire in 2019, Inoue scored two knockouts and 1 TKO before heading towards the re-match. Despite a slugfest in the first fight, Inoue seems confident about winning the second bout. For him, the Donaire rematch isn’t different from any other fight. Inoue said:

“I have improved in all areas. There are no changes I’ve made for this particular fight. I still have plenty I want do in my career and consider this fight as a checkpoint like any other fight.”

The rematch will take place at the Super Arena in Saitama, Japan and the winner could target a potential clash against WBO Champion Jon Riel Casemiro for the undisputed tag.

