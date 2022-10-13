What do we know about Nate Diaz vs. Floyd Mayweather fight's possibility?

Floyd Mayweather and Nate Diaz aren't currently set to fight, but RIZIN hopes to make the matchup a reality.

'Money' is fresh off his return to Japan last month. In his second visit to the RIZIN ring, he scored a second-round knockout of Mikuru Asakura. Prior to that victory, Mayweather had stopped Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018.

The 45-year-old, while retired from professional boxing, has enjoyed his time in the exhibition boxing scene. Recently, there's been talk of a possible exhibition matchup with former UFC welterweight star Nate Diaz.

The Stockton slugger exited the UFC following a fourth-round submission win over Tony Ferguson last month. Following the win, Diaz indicated that he would likely move to the boxing ring in the future, setting up a likely matchup with Jake Paul.

In the event that Nate Diaz doesn't fight Jake Paul, RIZIN would love to promote a fight with Floyd Mayweather. In an interview with MMA Mania, the head of the promotion, Nobujuki Sakakibara, stated that the matchup is a possibility.

Discussing the fight in the interview, the promoter said:

“Nate Diaz might even have a chance of beating Floyd, you know? And for us to promote that ‘what if’ factor is definitely something that we need to promote for these exhibitions against Floyd. Making the people think maybe... that ‘if’ factor, Nate Diaz can bring all of that, so, we do think it’s a great idea.”

Who is Floyd Mayweather fighting next?

Floyd Mayweather might wind up fighting Nate Diaz in the future, but it won't happen next.

'Money' has made a habit of fighting just about anyone in his exhibition boxing career. The former champion has faced MMA fighters such as Mikuru Asakura. Boxers such as Don Moore and even YouTubers such as Logan Paul.

It appears that he's dipping into the YouTube talent pool once again. Floyd Mayweather is currently set to collide with the 1-0 professional boxer Deji. 'The Tank' scored a knockout win in his professional debut in August.

Currently set for the undercard of the event is a load of notable faces. Tommy Fury, who's coming off his canceled return against Jake Paul, is set for the co-main event against Paul Bamba.

Former AEW and WWE star Bobby Fish is currently set to make his boxing debut at the event as well. Prior to becoming a professional wrestler, he was a kickboxer and is now looking to fight in another decipline.

With names like that, there's no doubt that many fans will be tuned in on November 13th.

