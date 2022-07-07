Everything you need to know about Jake Paul's reported opponent Hasim Rahman Jr.

Jake Paul is reportedly facing heavyweight prospect Hasim Rahman Jr. in his next fight.

'The Problem Child' was supposed to face Tommy Fury in August at Madison Square Garden. However, the fight has seemingly been put on ice due to the Brit having issues gaining entry into the United States.

With the bout being off, it seems that the 25-year-old has moved on to a new opponent. Paul is now reportedly facing Hasim Rahman Jr., a heavyweight prospect who is mostly known as the son of former Heavyweight Champion Hasim Rahman.

To this point, 'Gold Blooded' hasn't lived up to his father's success. However, he is still only 13 fights into his career, as he currently holds a 12-1 professional record. Rahman Jr.'s last outing was a knockout defeat to James McKenzie Morrison earlier this year.

Most importantly, it is important to note that Rahman Jr. is a heavyweight. While he's not a huge Tyson Fury-sized fighter for the weight class, he's still never fought below 220 pounds in his career to this point. Meanwhile, Paul has never fought above cruiserweight.

As of now, it's not clear if the fight will take place at heavyweight or cruiserweight. Regardless, Paul will likely be a smaller fighter for the first time in his career on August 6 if he faces Rahman Jr.

Have Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr. fought before?

Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr. have never fought each other in a professional capacity. However, the two have had battles in the gym.

Prior to the YouTuber's fight with Nate Robinson in November 2020, Paul brought in Rahman Jr. to train and help assist him. Following training camp, the heavyweight was quite complimentary of the 25-year-old's skills, and seemed to gain respect for him.

Once rumors emerged that Rahman Jr. would step in for Tommy Fury, many fans were quick to note that he's trained with Paul before. However, sparring is not a fight, and it's clear that if they fight in August it'll be much, much different.

As of now, it's not confirmed if Rahman Jr. will indeed be the replacement for Tommy Fury in August. However, it seems to be trending that way. If he steps in, there's no doubt that the fight will be intriguing and be a massive pay-per-view bout.

