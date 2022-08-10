Floyd Mayweather record: How many non-title fights did 'Money' Mayweather win after becoming a world champion?

Floyd Mayweather is arguably the greatest boxer of all time. The legendary fighter retired with an unbeaten 50-0 record while amassing an emphatic resume of world title fights against many high profile names.

The boxer faced and defeated the likes of Canelo Alvarez, Oscar De La Hoya and Arturo Gatti.

However, after becoming a world champion, he rarely competed in fights that were not for world titles. His clash against UFC star Conor McGregor was mostly for entertainment, bragging rights and of course, money.

In 1998, 'Pretty Boy' starred in his first world title fight after two years of being a professional. The matchup was against Genaro Hernández in the super-featherweight division, and it was Mayweather's eighteenth pro contest.

'Money' went on to have seven non-title fights for the remainder of his career and he, of course, won them all. Juan Manuel Marquez is also on this list. In 2009, Mayweather beat the Mexican via unanimous decision.

Ultimately, the unbeaten fighter had a perfect career even while facing the very best fighters of different eras in championship bouts. The American's professional career ran from 1996 to 2017 and included three retirements.

Watch Mayweather vs. Marquez here:

What's the maximum number of world titles that Floyd Mayweather held at once?

Floyd Mayweather still holds the world record for the most number of world titles held at the same time. During his career, 'Money' held as much as five world championships at the same time.

Mayweather held the WBC, WBO and WBA Welterweight titles, as well as the WBA and WBC Super Welterweight titles between 2012 and 2015.

Floyd Mayweather won 12 world titles across five different weight classes in his professional career. He also won the lineal championship in four separate weight divisions, while winning it twice as a welterweight.

The former fighter was only the "second" boxer to win the lineal championship in a minimum of four weight classes, the other being Manny Pacquiao, who he defeated in 2015.

Watch Mayweather vs. Pacquiao highlights here:

Edited by Virat Deswal