"I'm not gonna believe Fury is gonna retire" - Oleksandr Usyk's manager doubts Tyson Fury's retirement

Oleksandr Usyk's manager is not convinced that Tyson Fury has officially retired from boxing because 'The Gypsy King' still holds the WBC belt.

Fury announced his retirement from boxing yesterday on his 34th birthday. He has since been removed as champion from the Ring Magazine rankings. However, there has been no news on whether Fury plans to relinquish the WBC Heavyweight Championship as well.

Usyk's manager is confident that Fury will face the winner of Joshua-Usyk 2. Here's what he said in an interview with iFL TV:

"I'm gonna believe it when I'm gonna see official announcement that belt [WBC Heavyweight Championship] is vacant. Until then, I'm not gonna believe that Fury is gonna retire... Well, hard to predict but anyway he is a very good entertainer. He is good for the promotion and he's gonna come back and fight the winner I think."

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman recently stated that he will give Tyson Fury until August 26 to confirm his retirement in writing.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has declared that they've given Tyson Fury two weeks (until Aug 26th) to confirm his retirement in writing as a final decision. If he does this, they will then address the situation with the WBC heavyweight world title.

Hence, it is still possible that Fury will come out of his supposed retirement to challenge the winner of Usyk-Joshua 2 in a bid to become the first Undisputed Heavyweight Champion since Lennox Lewis.

With Fury being dropped from the Ring Magazine rankings, the winner of Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk will become the new Ring Magazine champion as Usyk is currently ranked number one whereas Joshua is ranked number two.

Tyson Fury has reaffirmed his retirement from boxing

Tyson Fury has reminded fans that he is retiring from boxing by posting a video of himself in a Ferrari.

It remains to be seen if Fury is serious this time around or if he will return to boxing following the conclusion of Joshua-Usyk 2.

Top Rank promoter, Bob Arum has stated in a previous interview that he doesn't believe his charge has hung up his gloves for good. Here's what Arum said in an interview with Fight Hype:

"We'll see who wins that fight. I know that Fury deep down would want to fight the winner and the question is where the fight will be and all that sort of stuff. And that'll take care of itself after August 20."

