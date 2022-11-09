An old Floyd Mayweather video has gone viral in light of Kyrie Irving's anti-Semitic comments.

'Money' has been friends with the NBA star for years now. Irving previously found himself on the sidelines last season due to a COVID-19 vaccine requirement in the state of New York. Instead of getting the vaccine so he could play, he opted to sit out.

At the time, the Brooklyn Nets point guard received support from some big names in sports. One of those was Floyd Mayweather, who posted a video at the time to show his support for Irving. Given their lengthy friendship, the post wasn't shocking.

Don Salmon @dijoni I got a tremendous respect for my brother Floyd Mayweather. stand in solidarity with Kyrie . I got a tremendous respect for my brother Floyd Mayweather. stand in solidarity with Kyrie . https://t.co/BHHEws2AJI

However, the video is now currently making the rounds once again. Kyrie Irving is currently suspended by the Nets for making anti-Semitic comments. He's also in hot waters for promoting a documentary on his Twitter handle, which alleges that the Holocaust was fake.

Many fans are fooled by the video making the rounds and assume that it is relatively recent. As of now, Mayweather is yet to comment publicly on Irving's ongoing suspension and scandal.

Sizwe Dhlomo @SizweDhlomo @dijoni This video is from last year, during covid & the vaccination saga. Not related to anything happening now. @dijoni This video is from last year, during covid & the vaccination saga. Not related to anything happening now.

Petra @petranoid @dijoni I'm coming in blind ignorant here, but as far as I know (which ain't much), Irving was amplifying and condoning alt-right antisemetic tropes? What am I missing here..? @dijoni I'm coming in blind ignorant here, but as far as I know (which ain't much), Irving was amplifying and condoning alt-right antisemetic tropes? What am I missing here..?

Just @NiftyCollector1 @petranoid @dijoni Correct- he posted a link to a very antisemitic video that’s been proven false multiple times. This is light punishment for him. @petranoid @dijoni Correct- he posted a link to a very antisemitic video that’s been proven false multiple times. This is light punishment for him.

When is Floyd Mayweather boxing next?

Part of the reason why Floyd Mayweather might not be discussing Kyrie Irving right now is because he's wrapping up fight camp.

'Money' retired from professional boxing following a knockout win over Conor McGregor in 2017. However, as he would later state, Mayweather has retired from professional contests, but he hasn't retired from making money.

Mayweather is currently in the midst of an exhibition tour and is set to make the walk once again this Sunday. The undefeated legend will headline a DAZN pay-per-view card in Dubai and face Deji Olatunji, the younger brother of KSI. The event will be promoted by the upstart Global Titans Fight Series.

'The Tank' is a YouTuber-turned-boxer who is currently 1-0 as a pro boxer. However, he previously went 0-3 in his amateur career, getting defeated by names such as Jake Paul and Alex Wassabi.

Despite a rough start to his career, the YouTuber has somehow found himself in the biggest fight of his life against Floyd Mayweather. Beyond the main event, there are some big names as well.

In the co-main event, Tommy Fury will make his return against Paul Bamba. The undefeated prospect and brother of Tyson Fury is still attempting to score a grudge match against Jake Paul.

Other big names set for the event include former WWE and AEW star Bobby Fish and former IBF and WBC lightweight champion Delfine Persoon. They will face Boateng Agyemang Prempeh and Ikram Kerwat, respectively.

