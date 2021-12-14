"If he wants to box me at cruiserweight, then I could go down there"- Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk addresses possible mega fight with Canelo Alvarez

Oleksandr Usyk is open to returning to his old weight division for a mega fight with Canelo Alvarez.

The 34 year-old was once the undisputed champion of the cruiserweight division and is keeping the doors to fight the Mexican in the future open.

While recently speaking to FightHype, Oleksandr Usyk spoke about a potential fight with Canelo Alvarez, saying:

"Yes, I can fight him at cruiserweight but with only one thing is, I keep my belts at heavyweight. Then I go back to cruiserweight, I fight him and then I come back to heavyweight."

Oleksandr Usyk seems keen to take the fight with the pound-for-pound king but has made it known that he'll do this only on one condition, if he can keep his heavyweight crown.

The Ukrainian currently holds the WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles, which he won after beating Anthony Joshua earlier this year.

Canelo Alvarez, meanwhile, has won world titles in four weight classes already and is now eyeing up the crusierweight division with a fight with Ilunga Makabu on the cards.

It will be interesting to see whether Canelo Alvarez can get a fight with Oleksandr Usyk if and when he gets past Makabu.

When will Oleksandr Usyk fight Anthony Joshua again?

Ever since Anthony Joshua lost to Oleksandr Usyk, the world has been anticipating a rematch between the two. It is believed their second clash is being targeted for the first quarter of 2022. However, we might have to wait a little longer.

As things stand right now, there is no tentative date for Joshua vs. Usyk 2. Moreover, there is a possibility that the rematch will not happen at all. Anthony Joshua recently opened up on the potential of stepping aside to let Tyson Fury fight Usyk first.

There seems to be no certainty on who's taking on Oleksandr Usyk and it will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the heavyweight champion.

