Tyson Fury would like to dispel the notion that Oleksandr Usyk is small at heavyweight.

'The Gypsy King' is fresh off his victory over Derek Chisora last Saturday night in the U.K. The win was the third in the series for Fury, as he ended the trilogy with 'Del Boy' on a high note.

Following the fight, the WBC Heavyweight Champion had a face-to-face interaction with 'The Cat'.

Oleksandr Usyk, who was in talks to face Fury in December but had to decline due to injury, was predictably stoic when the British fighter insulted him.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk face off with Fury shouting call-outs and insults while Usyk just stares back at him… Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk face off with Fury shouting call-outs and insults while Usyk just stares back at him… https://t.co/JZk7LxTfEV

With that, the two heavyweights set the stage for a unification fight next. The winner of a possible Usyk vs. Fury matchup would be crowned the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis did it over two decades ago.

The fight is seen as 50-50 by many pundits and fans. However, many may give Tyson Fury the edge due to his size. Standing at 6'9", he's one of the largest heavyweight champions ever.

Meanwhile, Oleksandr Usyk stands at 6'3", which is considered small for the current era of heavyweights. Nonetheless, as Fury noted in an interview with TalkSport, the Ukrainian is bigger than Muhammad Ali.

In the interview, the Brit noted:

"Usyk's about 6'3 and 16 stone [224 pounds]. He's bigger than Muhammad Ali was back in the day. He's probably the same size as George Foreman. Everybody used to say 'big' George Foreman; now they're saying 'little tiny Usyk' at the same weight and size."

See his comments in the interview from TalkSport below:

When will Oleksandr Usyk fight Tyson Fury?

Oleksandr Usyk is expected to face Tyson Fury early next year, possibly in February or March.

While it wasn't highly publicized at the time, after 'The Cat' declined a December date with 'The Gypsy King', the two sides stayed in contact. While Derek Chisora got the clash with Fury, the bout was seen as a tune-up.

Both management teams continued to work on a later date for the heavyweight title clash. We now have confirmation that the two sides are close to making the fight official.

As first reported by TalkSport, the fight is being aimed at early next year in Saudi Arabia. While the matchup is yet to be made official, it seems to be trending that way.

See the report from TalkSport below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight world titles is "almost done", Usyk's manager Egis Klimas has declared. Camps have been in negotiations for weeks prior to the Derek Chisora fight. Target dates of Feb 18th - March 4th in Middle East. [ Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight world titles is "almost done", Usyk's manager Egis Klimas has declared. Camps have been in negotiations for weeks prior to the Derek Chisora fight. Target dates of Feb 18th - March 4th in Middle East. [ @talkSPORT ‼️ Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight world titles is "almost done", Usyk's manager Egis Klimas has declared. Camps have been in negotiations for weeks prior to the Derek Chisora fight. Target dates of Feb 18th - March 4th in Middle East. [@talkSPORT] https://t.co/fFEWabpkik

