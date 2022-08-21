"If I am not fighting Tyson Fury, I am not fighting at all"- Oleksandr Usyk pinpoints his next opponent after beating Anthony Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk wants to fight WBC champion Tyson Fuy after successfully defending his heavyweight titles against Anthony Joshua in Jeddah tonight. Having earned a split-decision win against ‘AJ’, Usyk now holds the WBA, WBO, IBF, IBO, and Ring heavyweight titles.

The only belt missing is the WBC strap, which shall make him the undisputed champion. After his win over Joshua tonight, Usyk clarified his intentions of facing ‘The Gypsy King’ next. He said:

"I'm sure that Tyson Fury is not retired. I'm convinced he wants to fight me, I wanna fight him. If I'm not fighting Tyson Fury, I'm not fighting at all."

Anthony Joshua was touted to be the perfect matchup for Tyson Fury through the years. But the Ukrainian Usyk has crashed the party and now holds two wins over ‘AJ’- he seems to be a suitable opponent for Fury’s comeback.

‘The Gypsy King’ has apparently retired, his last fight was against Dillian Whyte in which he earned a knockout victory in a successful WBC title defense earlier this year.

However, Fury has teased a potential return against the winner of Usyk vs. Joshua 2 on several occasions. Since there's a winner in Oleksandr Usyk, it justifies Tyson Fury’s potential return to action.

Unbeaten as a professional, Fury is arguably the best heavyweight of this generation. He looks likely to weather Usyk’s storm inside the ring that has toppled 'AJ' twice. Nevertheless, Oleksandr Usyk’s victory over Joshua tonight is alarming for the entire division.

Oleksandr Usyk didn’t let his heavyweight titles slip

Anthony Joshua looked better than the last time against Usyk. The Brit showed significant improvement and had his Ukrainian opponent rocked on multiple occasions. Despite that, the champion didn’t contract much damage.

Usyk changed levels and attacked ‘AJ from every angle. Although Usyk had to dig deeper this time, he still found a way to get through one of the hardest-hitting heavyweights of the era. Usyk, a two-weight champion, is also undefeated as a professional and can rightly look into the eyes of Tyson Fury for a potential fight.

