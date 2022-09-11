‘Must’ve been fake news like the time he posed with a rifle’- Oleksandr Usyk gets criticized for participating in a charity basketball game after the heavyweight title win over Anthony Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk was recently spotted participating in a charity basketball game in his home country of Ukraine. Fresh from a successful heavyweight title defense over Anthony Joshua, Usyk said that he wouldn’t return to the ring this year. While a potential undisputed clash against Tyson Fury was already in the works, Usyk cleared his intentions of fighting next year.

Akin to the first clash against Joshua, the Ukrainian went all 12-rounds in the rematch. Although Oleksandr Usyk won the contest, he fell short against Anthony Joshua in a few rounds. Usyk then called out Tyson Fury but claimed to have suffered injuries at the hands of 'AJ' and will take a hiatus from boxing until 2023.

Meanwhile, Michael Benson posted a picture of Usyk performing at a charity basketball game a few hours ago. The post grabbed mixed reactions, with several people demeaning the champion’s boxing plans.

Oleksandr Usyk didn’t seem like a threat to the heavyweight division as he fought Dereck Chisora to score a decision win in 2020. However, the tables turned when he snatched the heavyweight crown from Anthony Joshua at Wembley in London the following year. ‘AJ’ took his time, appointed Robert Garcia as his additional trainer, and re-matched the Ukrainian prodigy almost a year later in Jeddah.

Joshua showed improvements in the fight. He didn't let Usyk get away with a lopsided battle, but it wasn't enough to reclaim the WBO, WBA, IBF, and IBO titles. Since ‘AJ’ has lost his right to an immediate title shot at the respective belts, Usyk can aim at a fresh opponent.

What’s next for Oleksandr Usyk?

Usyk vs Fury is the perfect heavyweight matchup to make, which would set up a successor to Lennox Lewis, the last undisputed champion in the division. Nevertheless, Tyson Fury is now looking to offer a WBC title shot to Anthony Joshua after Usyk’s decision of returning next year. ‘The Gypsy King’ took to social media to call out Joshua, which the former champion also accepted verbally.

The heavyweight category, however, is blooming with top-tier fighters who can match eye-to-eye with Usyk. Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker will battle it out and the winner could get to face Usyk for the world titles. With that said, 2023 could be a busy year for the heavyweight category in boxing.

