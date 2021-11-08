"Welcome to the undisputed club" - Oleksandr Usyk reacts to Canelo Alvarez's world title win over Caleb Plant 

Oleksandr Usyk recently welcomed Canelo Alvarez to "the undisputed club." The Mexican fought his way to the top of the super-middleweight boxing food chain after outperforming Caleb Plant this past weekend.

In a post on Twitter, Usyk congratulated Canelo on his win and welcomed him to the esteemed company of the undisputed champions.

"Congratulations, Welcome to the undisputed club! @Canelo"

The fight, which took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada, came to an end with Canelo dispatching Plant after 11 grueling rounds.

Canelo sent the American sprawling to the mat for the first time in their fight in the penultmate round. What followed was a vicious onslaught that ended with Plant getting knocked down for the second and last time.

With the win, Canelo managed to retain his WBA, WBO, The Ring and WBC titles and managed to claim Plant's IBF title.

What's next for Oleksandr Usyk?

September saw a massive fight between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk. The pair clashed with three of the four recognized heavyweight titles hanging in the balance.

A unanimous decision win earned Usyk the WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight boxing titles. Usyk and Joshua will be running it back soon after the Englishman invoked his rematch clause. Their second fight will reportedly take place in Spring 2022.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside



Joshua is expected to rematch Oleksandr Usyk in April or May of 2022. Anthony Joshua will be holding his next training camp in the United States, Eddie Hearn told @MikeCoppinger Joshua is expected to rematch Oleksandr Usyk in April or May of 2022. Anthony Joshua will be holding his next training camp in the United States, Eddie Hearn told @MikeCoppinger. Joshua is expected to rematch Oleksandr Usyk in April or May of 2022. https://t.co/Ao7LCxtXzS

Up until his defeat to the Ukrainian, 'AJ' was on a collision course with his compatriot Tyson Fury. They were expected to meet in a blockbuster title unification fight.

However, their clash fell through when Deontay Wilder managed to assert himself in the heavyweight title picture after entering a state of arbitration. This paved the way for Wilder and Fury to fight for the third and potentially last time.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What followed was Joshua's upset loss at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk, which has effectively shelved the British showdown between 'AJ' and 'The Gypsy King' for the time being. However, should Joshua manage to reclaim his titles next year, we could see the highly-anticipated matchup reach the squared circle.

Edited by Harvey Leonard