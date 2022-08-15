"We are going to be fighting one day" - Oleksandr Usyk reacts to Tyson Fury calling him a "Pumped-up Middleweight"

Oleksandr Usyk has commented on Tyson Fury calling him a pumped-up middleweight. Usyk is currently set to fight Anthony Joshua on August 13 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Tyson Fury, on the other hand, decided to call an end to his professional boxing career and put out a statement on Instagram recently. 'The Gypsy King' has also been removed from "The Ring Magazine" rankings.

Ahead of his highly awaited rematch against Anthony Joshua, 'The Cat' replied to Fury's comments about him, per Michael Benson on Twitter:

"I want to laugh every time I watch him and listen to him. He told me completely different things to my face, but I am not going to tell you what he told me. I know we are going to be fighting one day." [sic]

Oleksandr Usyk and Fury have met on multiple occasions before and even posed with Bob Arum for a picture together. The pair do not have much animosity between them, but being the competitor that he is, 'The Gypsy King' trash talks anyone in his division and would definitely not pass up an opportunity to berate the current Unified Heavyweight Champion.

'The Cat' will look to remain Champion on August 20 when he comes across the two-time heavyweight champion of the world in Anthony Joshua.

Take a look at the tweet by Michael Benson:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Oleksandr Usyk on Tyson Fury calling him a pumped up middleweight: "I want to laugh every time I watch him and listen to him. He told me completely different things to my face, but I am not going to tell you what he told me. I know we are going to be fighting one day." Oleksandr Usyk on Tyson Fury calling him a pumped up middleweight: "I want to laugh every time I watch him and listen to him. He told me completely different things to my face, but I am not going to tell you what he told me. I know we are going to be fighting one day."

Joe Joyce compares Oleksandr Usyk to Mike Tyson

Joe Joyce, a former European heavyweight champion, spoke about Usyk's physique and boxing style, comparing it to 'Iron' Mike:

“Looking at Usyk now, he looks dangerous, man. He has put on some size. He’s doing the Mike Tyson-esque bobbing and weaving. He’s upping his game. Joshua has also upped his game. Can’t wait to see it.”

Oleksandr Usyk is currently one of the most skilled boxers in the division. Despite being relatively much shorter and less powerful, he uses his Boxing IQ and spatial awareness to navigate in and out of his opponent's range effortlessly.

Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing



Will it be repeat or revenge on August 20? #UsykJoshua2 When Oleksandr Usyk rocked Anthony Joshua with a 𝐇𝐔𝐆𝐄 left handWill it be repeat or revenge on August 20? When Oleksandr Usyk rocked Anthony Joshua with a 𝐇𝐔𝐆𝐄 left hand 😱Will it be repeat or revenge on August 20? 💬 #UsykJoshua2 https://t.co/9jbr2XkM2Z

Watch the interview with SecondsOut below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal