"Does he wanna fight me?" - Oleksandr Usyk responds to Johnny Nelson's critical comments 

The Rage on the Red Sea is set to take center stage between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua on August 20. Sky Sports' Johnny Nelson has received some flack for expressing his honest opinion on Usyk lately.

The Sky Sports pundit has revealed that Usyk, a legendary cruiserweight champion and current unified heavyweight champion, still has much more to do in the sport to earn his respect. To further this, Nelson believes that Usyk is an average southpaw who would get defeated by Tyson Fury.

Usyk was recently asked for his thoughts on Nelson's comments while doing an interview with iFL TV. The 35-year-old responded to the former fighter's comments through an interpreter by saying:

“Does he wanna fight me? Why is he saying things like that? Ok, I will finish it with AJ on Saturday and let him come.”

The two-weight world champion followed up his words with a laugh and looked to have taken the situation as a joke. However, with both men being within close proximity during the build-up to the event, they will likely come face-to-face with each other at some stage.

Watch the full interview with Oleksandr Usyk here:

Johnny Nelson's comments about Oleksandr Usyk

Johnny Nelson's original comments about Usyk came following the Ukrainian's impressive victory over the Brit in 2021. This left Sky Sports' Adam Smith and the interviewer from iFL TV outraged and shocked over the pundit's statements.

Nelson then backed up his comments following the announcement of the rematch, where he told iFL TV:

"Usyk's a good fighter, come on, I'm not stupid. He's a good, good fighter, but would the likes of Tyson Fury beat him? I believe so... As a southpaw, he's a good southpaw. You have outstanding southpaws [such as] Pernell Whitaker, Manny Pacquiao and Prince Naseem Hamed. These are retired good southpaws, outstanding southpaws."

The former fighter has also expressed his confidence in a fantasy matchup against the 35-year-old, suggesting that he would have defeated Usyk in a cruiserweight bout.

Watch Nelson's full interview here:

Edited by John Cunningham