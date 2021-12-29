Oleksandr Usyk reveals the two opponents he would like to face after the Anthony Joshua rematch

Oleksandr Usyk has revealed the two fighters he wants to test himself against after he is done with his rematch against Anthony Joshua.

'The Cat' named Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder as the two opponents he would be interested in facing after he runs it back with 'AJ'. Usyk made the revelation during an interview with Forbes.

"I might want to fight Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder, but for now, I'm concentrating on the rematch with Anthony Joshua… If I get those four belts, it will be a very loud statement from me."

Wilder and Fury recently wrapped up their trilogy in October 2021. The first encounter was a split draw but 'The Gypsy King' went on to win the next two fights via knockouts.

Fury and Usyk are both undefeated as professional boxers. Usyk has an immaculate record of 19-0, while Fury also boasts an impressive record of 30-0-1.

If the two fighters ever happen to share the squared circle, it would certainly be interesting to see who ends up getting his hand raised and who walks away with their first loss.

Anthony Joshua's manager says 'AJ' will likely rematch Oleksandr Usyk in April

Anthony Joshua's manager Eddie Hearn has declared that a match between Oleksandr Usyk and 'AJ' is in the works for early 2022. According to Hearn, the fight is expected to take place in England in April.

The encounter will be a rematch as the two first fought in September 2021 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. 'The Cat' outclassed Joshua for 12 rounds and secured a unanimous decision victory.

With the impressive win, the Ukrainian took home the WBA (super), WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight titles.

When asked whether he was prepared for a more aggressive Joshua in their second fight, the Ukrainian told Forbes that he is ready for everything.

"I'm not worried if Joshua is ready to fight. Oleksandr is ready for any kind of fight."

