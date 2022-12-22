Oleksandr Usyk's manager, Alexander Krassyuk, has said that March 4, 2023, is the last date to make the fight for the unified heavyweight championship.

The promoter answered a bunch of questions from fans during a Q&A session on his Instagram stories yesterday. When asked what the latest news on the Usyk and Tyson Fury bout was, the promoter answered:

Both parties agreed to fight...should happen no later than 4th March. Location: any place in the universe"

From @alex.krassyuk Instagram

Krassyuk also spoke to BT Sport Boxing in an interview earlier this month at the Fury vs. Chisora 3 press conference in London and explained the tentative timeline and probable locations for the fight:

“Our plan A our priority is to stage this fight in the Middle East, because our partners are willing to do so. So as I mentioned before, we have everything on board; Queensbury is in, K2 [his promotion] is in, the team is in, Usyk himself is in, our partners from the Middle East are in, ready and willing to stage this fight in February/March. So the only one thing that is pending is the consent of a Tall Gypsy man.”

Usyk: Road to Undisputed

After defending the undisputed cruiserweight title against Tony Bellew, the champion turned his attention to the heavyweight division. 'The Cat’ took on Chazz Witherspoon at the Wintrust arena in Chicago, and the Ukrainian was victorious after Witherspoon retired at the corner after round 7.

Oleksandr Usyk v Chazz Witherspoon (Image credits: Getty Images)

In his next fight, the Crimean-born fighter took on heavyweight veteran Derek Chisora for the WBO Intercontinental title. The undefeated fighter won the bout via unanimous decision, outboxing Chisora with razor-sharp reflexes, although it was a close fight, as per many boxing pundits.

Now came the greatest test for the undefeated fighter, facing Anthony Joshua. The bout took place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, with every heavyweight belt on the line except for the WBC Heavyweight Championship. The former cruiserweight world champion boxed his way to a unanimous decision win on British soil, causing a shock upset and becoming the heavyweight champion of the world.

Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua 2 - Rage on the Red Sea World Heavyweight Title Fight

After Team Joshua activated a rematch clause that was part of the bout agreement in the first fight, "The Rage on the Red Sea 2" took place at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia. The Ukrainian once again proved to be too evasive and boxed his way to another victory, this time via Split Decision.

