Watch: Oleksandr Usyk starts singing Ukrainian song following his face-off against Anthony Joshua

Earlier today, Oleksandr Usyk decided to do his best Tyson Fury impression after his face-off with Anthony Joshua.

'The Cat' is set to defend his heavyweight title this Saturday night against Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia. The bout will be a rematch of their previous thriller in September 2021, in 'AJ's' backyard in the U.K.

In that outing, Usyk headed in as a massive underdog, but left as the heavyweight champion. The 35-year-old outpointed and wore down Joshua, nearly securing a finish in the dying moments. In the end, Usyk earned the win by unanimous decision.

The two are now set to collide again nearly a year later. The bout was postponed due to Usyk enlisting in the military following Russia's invasion of his home country of Ukraine. While he's no longer an active military service member, he's made it clear he's fighting for his country on Saturday.

Earlier today, the Ukrainian again reminded fans why he's fighting this weekend. Following his staredown against Anthony Joshua after their fight week press conference, Usyk began singing a Ukrainian song.

Luckily, members of the crowd, as well as the Ukrainian's team, began getting in on the fun and singing along. Despite all that is weighing on Usyk's mind ahead of the rematch, he seems to be in good spirits heading into Saturday.

Watch Oleksandr Usyk sing in Ukrainian in the video below:

Oleksandr Usyk is currently a large favorite to retain his heavyweight title against Anthony Joshua.

Their first outing in September 2021 saw 'AJ' have moments of success. However, as the matchup dragged on, the worse it got for the Brit.

Nearly a year later, a lot has changed between the two men. Joshua decided to leave his longtime trainer in favor of Robert Garcia. The former heavyweight champion seems focused and in the best shape of his career.

Meanwhile, Usyk is coming off a military service where he reportedly suffered massive weight loss. He also has a lot weighing on him, as he's fighting for a country in the midst of wartime.

While the pros seem to be on Joshua's end, the reality is that many, including former champions, don't seem to think he can bridge the gap between himself and Usyk. For that reason, 'The Cat' is a huge favorite heading into Saturday.

