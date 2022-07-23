Roy Jones Jr. puts Vasiliy Lomachenko over Oleksandr Usyk on the top 3 pound-for-pound list- "I have not seen Usyk demonstrate no footwork" 

Oleksandr Usyk seems to have impressed the majority of the boxing community by defeating Anthony Joshua for the heavyweight belts in London. However, Roy Jones Jr. doesn’t seem very impressed. Akin to Usyk, Roy Jones Jr. has also been a cruiserweight and heavyweight champion in his era.

That said, ‘Captain Hook’ recently discussed his belief that Usyk lacks adequate footwork. In a conversation with Paul Maligni and Antonio Tarver for ProBOX TV, the men named their top three pound-for-pound boxers and justified the selection.

Watch the highlights of Usyk's heavyweight title win below:

When Roy Jones Jr. picked Vasiliy Lomachenko over Oleksandr Usyk, he didn’t mince throwing shade at the current heavyweight champion. 'Captain Hook' said:

“They [Lomachenko and Usyk] are both in the same place. I have not seen Usyk demonstrate no footwork like I have seen Lomacenko demonstrate. None, alright. I haven’t seen.”

“I am just saying that when you talk pound-for-pound, you gotta have to be able to do things gracefully. You gotta be different than everybody else.”

Oleksandr Usyk will defend his WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight belts in a rematch against Anthony Joshua on August 20 in Jeddah. After dominating ‘AJ’ for all 12 rounds in the first fight, Usyk has now gained more believers in his corner.

Usyk vs. Joshua 2 Press Conference

A lot of people predict that he will defeat Anthony Joshua again in the second clash. However, ‘AJ’ has been an elite-level heavyweight champion for several years, so it would be wrong to discount his chances.

He has appointed Robert Garcia as the new trainer for this rematch, so fans might see AJ offer more of his knockout credentials this time around.

Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2: A heavyweight thriller

Usyk looked flawless in his first fight against 'AJ', and a similar performance will likely make him a heavyweight superstar. It might also allure WBC champion Tyson Fury to come out of retirement and face Usyk.

On the other hand, it’s a do-or-die situation for Anthony Joshua. ‘AJ’ can not afford to lose for the second time in a row lest he experience the biggest setback of his career.

Should he win his titles back, Joshua will likely look towards rebuilding his dominance. He will not have a deficit in finding viable contenders.

From Tyson Fury to Andy Ruiz Jr., several quality opponents appear to be on the line for him. However, Anthony Joshua should focus on Oleksandr Usyk for the moment, as the Ukranian boxer clearly poses a considerable road block to the Brit's plans.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far