Oleksandr Usyk will be attending Tyson Fury's trilogy bout with Derek Chisora this weekend.

'The Gypsy King' has been out of the ring since a knockout win over Dillian Whyte in April. Following that victory, the British star announced his retirement, but it wound up being short-lived.

The WBC Heavyweight Champion later announced his intentions to face the winner of Oleksandr Usyk's rematch against Anthony Joshua. 'The Cat' moved to 2-0 in the series against 'AJ', but turned down a December date against Fury.

As a result, the champion turned his attention towards a trilogy bout with 'Del Boy'. In their two previous outings, Fury easily dominated, with Chisora winning only a handful of rounds across the two bouts.

Heading into this weekend's title bout, Tyson Fury is a massive favorite to retain his championship. The odds likely aren't going to change anytime soon, but there's now a bit more pressure on the champion.

As first reported by TalkSport, Oleksandr Usyk will be ringside for the trilogy bout. Fury has previously talked down a possible bout with the Ukrainian. However, the latter seems interested and will be attending the trilogy matchup to likely promote an undisputed heavyweight title fight between them.

Tyson Fury discusses injuries heading into Derek Chisora trilogy

With more pressure now being on Tyson Fury, he's also reportedly dealing with a lot of injuries heading into this weekend.

It's well known that fighters run themselves into the ground during training camp. While many fans have always taken issue with athletes "making excuses," the reality is that most high-level boxers are dealing with one injury or another heading into a fight.

For 'The Gypsy King', that is especially true. In his trilogy bout with Deontay Wilder last year, the Brit was reportedly dealing with many injuries. However, they weren't revealed until after Fury defeated 'The Bronze Bomber'.

This time around, Tyson Fury has been very upfront about his injuries. In an interview with ESPN, the WBC Heavyweight Champion revealed his less-than-stellar condition heading into his third bout with Derek Chisora.

In the interview, Fury revealed:

"My elbows are all f***ed up, both arms. I've been punching for so long, and my arms are f***ed, shoulders, back, everything... I can't do what I used to be able to do. It's paining me. I used to be able to do all this fancy s*** and get out of the way of a million punches like 'The Matrix.'

