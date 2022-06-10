On this day: Larry Holmes defeats Ken Norton in an all-time great heavyweight clash

On June 9, 1978, Larry Holmes claimed the WBC Heavyweight Title from Ken Norton after one of the greatest fifteen-round clashes in heavyweight history. Holmes was coming off a unanimous decision victory over Earnie Shavers, one of the division's hardest punchers. Norton, on the other hand, was coming off a split decision victory over Jimmy Young.

Holmes retired in 2002 with a record of 69-6 while Norton retired in 1981 with a record of 42-7. Holmes held the WBC title from 1978-83, The Ring title from 1980-85, and the IBF title from 1983-85.

Norton held the WBC title in 1978 and had stepped into the ring with some of the best fighters of the era. In 1973, he defeated the great Muhammad Ali forever etching his name in the history of boxing.

Larry Holmes vs. Ken Norton became a heavyweight classic. The Ring magazine later said that:

"Holmes and Norton were twin travelers down a hard-luck highway, shadowboxing to the accompaniment of a lonely blues fugue. Neither of them realized that they were headed toward an accidental collision course that would produce one of the greatest heavyweight fights in history."

Larry Holmes and Ken Norton stepped into the ring together at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, in June 1978. Norton was supposed to fight Leon Spinks, who had just defeated Muhammad Ali in a shock upset. However, Spinks refused to fight the Illinois fighter. Instead, the WBC stripped Spinks of his title and ushered in Holmes as the mandatory challenger.

When the two men stepped into the ring, Norton famously avoided looking Holmes in the eye. It was not a sign of defeat but of disrespect. It was a distaste for Holmes who did not leave the boxer after the fight as it so often does. Instead, Norton allegedly disliked 'The Easton Assassin' for years after the bout.

Holmes dominated the early part of the bout, controlling range with his long jab. The lead hand was used to maintain dominance throughout the first half of the bout. Yet, in the second half of the fight, Norton turned the tieds and brutalized Holmes with both hands.

The 15th round began with an awareness on the part of both men that the round would decide the fate of the bout and, therefore, serve to crown the world champion. Norton placed damaging shots that rocked 'The Easton Assassin', and it seemed that the fight would be his. Holmes then returned with some offence of his own.

As the two men stood toe-to-toe, Holmes landed more than a dozen unanswered shots in the final stretch. It was enough to carry him over the finish line, and when the bell rang, he was crowned the heavyweight champion of the world.

